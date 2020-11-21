Wilmot nips Union Grove in season finale

“It sucked to not be able to play for so long. We watched a little film together on Zoom, and that’s it. You hope they would do the workouts we sent them. We started practicing on Tuesday.”

Bojesen, a transfer from York High School in Elmhurst, Ill., had to sit out a few games this year to make sure he was eligible to play. Therefore, sophomore quarterbacks Anthony Hall and Cooper Zimmerman started the season for the Panthers.

Bojesen started Wilmot's last game against Lake Geneva Badger on Oct. 23, and Friday night’s victory was only his second start, but he didn’t really show the inexperience. He ran for the first score of the game before two Williams touchdown scampers gave Union Grove a 14-7 halftime lead.

But in the third quarter, it was all Bojesen, as he hit senior tight end Korik Klein for touchdown passes of 14 and 6 yards.

Bojesen finished with 198 yards passing, 173 of which went to Klein on six receptions. Wilmot ran for a modest 126 yards, led by senior Leo Falletti’s 66.

Defensively, Mulhollon, recently named the SLC Defensive Player of the Year, lived up to his award with 21 tackles. He said it felt good to be the underdog Friday night and pull off the upset.