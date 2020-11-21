Wilmot nips Union Grove in season finale

WILMOT — How many high school football teams get to finish their season with a victory?
Just a handful, and usually the state champion in each division is the only team left standing.
But it’s 2020.
Wilmot couldn't participate in Level 1 of the WIAA playoffs last week because the Panthers had too many players in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocol. But the WIAA allowed teams to play again this week, even if they lost or didn't play last week, and Wilmot and Union Grove took advantage by scheduling a season finale against each other Friday night at Wilmot's Frank Bucci Field.
With a chance to bring closure to the most bizarre season ever, the Panthers and Broncos left it all on the field, but in the end it was Wilmot that emerged with a 21-20 victory thanks to a blocked extra point and a strip-sack over the final 2 minutes, 18 seconds.
During a weekend that would typically see the state championship games at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wilmot — which had played just three games prior to Friday — ended the season with a satisfying victory over previously unbeaten Union Grove, which also could not play in Level 1 after being ranked No. 3 in the final Division-2 state coaches poll.
The Panthers (2-2) had to quarantine four starters after practice Thursday night due to close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID, but they pressed on to play their first game in 28 days and give their seniors one more chance to put on their uniforms.
The Broncos (4-1), meanwhile, were playing their first game in 21 days after knocking off Burlington, 28-14, on Oct. 30 in what was an unofficial Southern Lakes Conference championship game.
Both teams understandably showed rust early on in Friday's game.
“Our entire JV and varsity O- and D-lines were on quarantine, so we had to miss the playoffs last week,” Wilmot coach Keiya Square said Saturday morning. “They were all back this week. They got off quarantine last Friday."
And although they were short-handed Friday, the Panthers made the key defensive plays they needed to make.
"Our defense has been the staple for us for a long time here," Square said. "We knew they were going to pass, and 'Hoppy' (defensive coordinator Brian Hopkins) did a great job bringing pressure to stop them. They’ve continued to work, and we’ve been talking about it all year.
"This team has been through so much all year. It’s been really tough. For them to overcome and come out and play against a really good team, and they just stepped up — I’m extremely proud of this group and what they did. It’s been frustrating, probably the hardest (season) I’ve ever had as a coach, but it’s extremely rewarding to win our last game.”
Sophomore linebacker Michael Grasso was a prime example of Square’s “next man up” mentality.
With Wilmot clinging to a 21-20 lead with a minute to play, the Broncos were driving inside Panthers territory after a Nash Wolf completion to Nick Williams on fourth-and-7.
But with 49.5 seconds left, Grasso and the Wilmot defense brought pressure and Grasso forced Wolf to fumble. Senior Mason Langford recovered, and the Panthers' sideline was jumping onto the field.
It was the dagger Wilmot desperately needed after the Broncos began to snatch momentum with 2:18 remaining when Wolf connected with tight end Luke Kokat for a 14-yard touchdown.
Support Local Journalism
The touchdown was set up after Wilmot senior quarterback Michael Bojesen lobbed a ball down the middle of the field and was intercepted by Owen Skewes, who ran back a nice return inside Wilmot territory.
Down 21-20 after Kokat's score, Union Grove attempted an extra point to tie the game, but Wilmot senior Brady Beagle got a paw up and blocked the kick.
The Broncos forced two consecutive false starts on the ensuing Panthers possession, and an eventual three-and-out gave the ball back to Union Grove with more than a minute on the clock.
After the Broncos converted a fourth-and-long to stay alive, the Panthers' pressure was too much as Langford’s fumble recovery sealed the victory.
“Wilmot’s a good team,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “Coach Square’s a good coach. They got (senior linebacker Caden) Mulhollon, he’s a stud who goes sideline to sideline. They made more plays than us tonight. I could’ve done stuff different. At the end of the day, you have to tip your hat to Wilmot. They played better than us tonight.
“It sucked to not be able to play for so long. We watched a little film together on Zoom, and that’s it. You hope they would do the workouts we sent them. We started practicing on Tuesday.”
Bojesen, a transfer from York High School in Elmhurst, Ill., had to sit out a few games this year to make sure he was eligible to play. Therefore, sophomore quarterbacks Anthony Hall and Cooper Zimmerman started the season for the Panthers.
Bojesen started Wilmot's last game against Lake Geneva Badger on Oct. 23, and Friday night’s victory was only his second start, but he didn’t really show the inexperience. He ran for the first score of the game before two Williams touchdown scampers gave Union Grove a 14-7 halftime lead.
But in the third quarter, it was all Bojesen, as he hit senior tight end Korik Klein for touchdown passes of 14 and 6 yards.
Bojesen finished with 198 yards passing, 173 of which went to Klein on six receptions. Wilmot ran for a modest 126 yards, led by senior Leo Falletti’s 66.
Defensively, Mulhollon, recently named the SLC Defensive Player of the Year, lived up to his award with 21 tackles. He said it felt good to be the underdog Friday night and pull off the upset.
“We practiced our butts off, and we knew we could come out on top if we left our heart on the field,” Mulhollon said. “Flying around the ball was key tonight. We needed to make plays, and we did.”
Mulhollon added that not many seniors get to finish their season on their home field with a ‘W.’
“Even off the football field, in school, we were always helping each other,” he said. “If someone got quarantined, we were on top of them, making sure they were doing homework. We knew once we had our shot out here, we were going to have some fun.”
Senior Aaron Denko and sophomore Anthony Corona each added 14 tackles for Wilmot, while senior Hunter Ornberg pitched in 11.
Square said it was nice to finish the tumultuous, frustrating season with a win.
“Not a lot of people get to win their last game,” he said. “It is unbelievable. It’s an unreal feeling. It’s a good, positive way to end a really crappy situation.”
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
Shore FB 1
Shore FB 2
Shore FB 3
Shore FB 4
Shore FB 5
Shore FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 1
Cent-Wilm FB 2
Cent-Wilm FB 4
Cent-Wilm FB 3
Cent-Wilm FB 5
Cent-Wilm FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 7
Cent-Wilm FB 8
Cent-Wilm FB 9
Cent-Wilm FB 10
Cent-Wilm FB 11
Cent-Wilm FB 12
Cent-Wilm FB 13
Cent-Wilm FB 14
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!