Wilmot pulls off sectional softball stunner

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And just like that, the Panthers had a 6-0 lead with the power-throwing Wischnowski, who is headed to Northern Iowa in the fall, in the circle.

Wishnowski went the distance and allowed just four hits, one walk and struck out five to earn the complete-game win.

"Anna is a four-year starter on varsity and has had a lot of experience in playoff ball at the high school level," Jacobson said. "I know that has helped her become successful, as she knows how to react in those situations. Having that time and being in big games is something that makes her the competitor she is."

An injury kept Wischnowski from pitching for about two weeks earlier this season, and Jacobson said that time away from the circle seems to have given her standout pitcher even more motivation.

And that's certainly not good news for Wilmot opponents.

"I think that time away also has helped her work hard to get back on track,' Jacobson said. "There were games she knew she should have been pitching, and they were taken away from her, so she wants to do whatever she can to make up for those lost games.

"She wants to do everything she can to help her team out. And like I said, she is dialed in right now and is definitely good to go."