Wilmot pulls off sectional softball stunner

On paper at least, it certainly looked like the Wilmot softball team would have its hands full in a WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinal matchup Monday afternoon.
Across the diamond from the Panthers was top-seeded Oak Creek, which brought its 26-1 overall record and top ranking in the last wissports.net poll to its home field.
But of course, games aren't played on paper.
Wilmot has a huge weapon in its arsenal as well in NCAA Division I recruit Anna Wischnowski, and the Panthers rode both her arm and her bat to a stunning 6-0 victory that landed them into Wednesday's sectional final at Bullen Middle School.
The Panthers (12-10) face Indian Trail (20-5), a 6-3 winner over crosstown rival Bradford on Monday. The first pitch with a berth in next week's State Tournament on the line is at 4:30 p.m.
Wilmot is seeking its 11th trip to state and third since 2017, when it finished second. The Panthers also advanced in 2019.
The Panthers lost a close 6-5 decision to Oak Creek back on May 7, which gave them confidence then that they could take the next step if a rematch happened, Wilmot coach Jenny Jacobson said.
And that certainly played out Monday.
"To beat an impressive team like Oak Creek will give us the confidence that is needed to play solid playoff ball," she said in an email. "I have told them, to be the best, we have to beat the best. Our girls are definitely dialed in right now.
"We lost a close one to them earlier in the season, so seeing them helped our game plan. We are completely different team right now. Anna's pitching is on point, and our offense and defense has improved tremendously."
The Panthers wasted little time, hitting two home runs off Oak Creek starting pitcher Hailey Griffin in the top of the first inning.
Griffin, a hard thrower in her own right, got the start instead of Oak Creek sophomore Riley Grudzielanek, who last week was voted the Pitcher of the Year by Southeast Conference coaches.
Wischnowski went deep to center field for a two-run home run that scored leadoff hitter Keghan Pye, who opened the game with a single.
"She is seeing the ball so well and has such a strong swing," Jacobson said of Wischnowski. "She was looking for that fastball and just crushed it."
Two batters later, Wilmot's Sophia Schmidt repeated the longball trick with a blast of her own to center field that also scored Hailie Morton, who had doubled.
"(Schmidt's) was similar as well," Jacobson said. "She was looking for her fastball and had the same result. Both girls were locked in and ready to do some damage."
Wilmot tacked on two more runs in the second inning to close the scoring. After Kimmy Zender walked and Katie Beagle doubled, the Panthers' Breckyn Mercer added an RBI single to account for one of the runs. The other scored on an Oak Creek error.
And just like that, the Panthers had a 6-0 lead with the power-throwing Wischnowski, who is headed to Northern Iowa in the fall, in the circle.
Wishnowski went the distance and allowed just four hits, one walk and struck out five to earn the complete-game win.
"Anna is a four-year starter on varsity and has had a lot of experience in playoff ball at the high school level," Jacobson said. "I know that has helped her become successful, as she knows how to react in those situations. Having that time and being in big games is something that makes her the competitor she is."
An injury kept Wischnowski from pitching for about two weeks earlier this season, and Jacobson said that time away from the circle seems to have given her standout pitcher even more motivation.
And that's certainly not good news for Wilmot opponents.
"I think that time away also has helped her work hard to get back on track,' Jacobson said. "There were games she knew she should have been pitching, and they were taken away from her, so she wants to do whatever she can to make up for those lost games.
"She wants to do everything she can to help her team out. And like I said, she is dialed in right now and is definitely good to go."
The early six-run outburst chased Griffin from the game, as she was replaced by Grudzielanek, who shut the door the rest of the way. In five innings, she allowed just one hit, two walks and struck out 10.
But the Panthers had already done more than enough damage, which certainly kept every player focused and their energy high, Jacobson said.
"It always helps getting up right away, as it can set the tone for the energy in the dugout," she said. "Our girls have learned through some tough losses this year that if we aren't up both on and off the field, it can really affect our game.
"Our energy was high the whole game, and I know that kept us in the game. I know that it also helped Anna being up right away and having that cushion to work with. I have to give each and every girl on our team a shout out on being great teammates. Whether they are playing or on the bench, these girls are coming together as one, and that is so important. I am so proud of each one of them."
Another rematch
The battle for a state berth also will be another rematch for Wilmot, as the Panthers lost, 11-1, to Indian Trail on May 1, the season's third game.
Jacobson knows the Hawks will provide a formidable challenge, but also said she's confident in the growth of her team from that first meeting.
"We did lose to them, but it was very early in the season," she said. "We know that they are a good team and have been playing well, so we need to approach this game as all the others. Nothing is guaranteed.
"Hopefully, our preparation and what we do in practice transpires and will keep us going. I tell my girls that the postseason is a whole new season, and this is when it is time for us to get down to business. They have been told multiple times (that) it is not how we start, it is how we finish."
This year's state tournament will be held at both Bay Port High School and UW-Green Bay, beginning with quarterfinal games Monday, June 28. The eight-team field will be seeded by participating coaches Thursday.
Dan Truttschel