Wilmot Raceway to crown final 2020 champions

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wilmot Raceway will see its final four champions of the 2020 season crowned during its Labor Day weekend event Saturday.

The IRA Lightning Sprints features the closest battle with a tie atop the standings. Ion Stear of Harvard, Ill., and Mike Neau of Pleasant Prairie each have 637 points heading into the season finale, while C.J. Malueg of Johnsburg, Ill., is just seven points back in third place with 630. Nick Petska of Spring Grove, Ill., also has a shot at 16 points out in fourth place with 621, while Jeff Schmidt of Slinger and Shawn McGill of Fox Lake, Ill., are tied for fifth with 564 points.

Genoa City's Mike Simons, meanwhile, is seeking his third Modified championship at Wilmot and holds a 15-point lead over Sheboygan's Joel Seegert, 1,272 to 1,257. New Berlin's Brad McGuire is third with 1,216 points, Genoa City's Nick Simons is fourth at 1,150 and Bristol's John Dost is fifth at 1,039.

Muskego's Courtney Atkinson leads the Street Stocks, 946-937, over Pleasant Prairie's Josh Gehrig. Atkinson is trying for his first title in the division. Pell Lake's Cody Potter is third with 868 points, Brandon Mertes of Antioch, Ill., is fourth with 801 and Milwaukee's Mark Baker is fifth with 745.