Wilmot Raceway to crown final 2020 champions

The Wilmot Raceway will see its final four champions of the 2020 season crowned during its Labor Day weekend event Saturday.
The IRA Lightning Sprints features the closest battle with a tie atop the standings. Ion Stear of Harvard, Ill., and Mike Neau of Pleasant Prairie each have 637 points heading into the season finale, while C.J. Malueg of Johnsburg, Ill., is just seven points back in third place with 630. Nick Petska of Spring Grove, Ill., also has a shot at 16 points out in fourth place with 621, while Jeff Schmidt of Slinger and Shawn McGill of Fox Lake, Ill., are tied for fifth with 564 points.
Genoa City's Mike Simons, meanwhile, is seeking his third Modified championship at Wilmot and holds a 15-point lead over Sheboygan's Joel Seegert, 1,272 to 1,257. New Berlin's Brad McGuire is third with 1,216 points, Genoa City's Nick Simons is fourth at 1,150 and Bristol's John Dost is fifth at 1,039.
Muskego's Courtney Atkinson leads the Street Stocks, 946-937, over Pleasant Prairie's Josh Gehrig. Atkinson is trying for his first title in the division. Pell Lake's Cody Potter is third with 868 points, Brandon Mertes of Antioch, Ill., is fourth with 801 and Milwaukee's Mark Baker is fifth with 745.
In the Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints, Bristol's Chris Klemko is trying to hold off defending champion Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop, Ill., for his first title. Klemko leads Sivia, 1,252 to 1,212. Derek Crane of Waukegan, Ill., is third with 1,158 points, Allen Hafford of Beach Park, Ill., is fourth with 1,081 and first-year driver Ryan Marshall of Kansasville is fifth with 1,076.
John Cole of McHenry, Ill., has already been named the Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Car champion after the division's final race, scheduled for this past Saturday, was cancelled based on the curfew in Kenosha County. Cole held a comfortable 51-point lead over defending champion Ryan Johnson of Salem to claim his first title in the division.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, the raceway will hold its annual Jim "Wildman" Watson Special for the Dirt King Late Models. In addition to the five-division non-Wilmot points program are the AutoMeter/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints, Modifieds, Street Stocks and Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Cars. Additionally, the event is the traditional bike giveaway for kids age 16 and younger.
Grandstands open both this Saturday and Sept. 12 at 5 p.m., with hot laps at 6 and racing to follow. For updates, phone the trackside raceline at 262-862-2090, check the track's website at wilmotraceway.com or visit the official Wilmot Raceway Facebook page.
wilmot fireworks1.jpg
wilmot fireworks3.jpg
wilmot fireworks2.jpg
wilmot race crowd.jpg
wilmot race wheels.jpg
wilmot race wingless2.jpg
wilmot race wingless.jpg
wilmot race mud.jpg
wilmot race flag.jpg
wilmot race boy with flag.jpg
wilmot race Raelyn Evanson.jpg
wilmot race Nicko Arias.jpg
wilmot race injured driver.jpg
wilmot race pit.jpg
wilmot race modified.jpg
wilmot race Paul Shaffer.jpg
wilmot race wingless3.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!