Wilmot Raceway to host World of Outlaws Badger 40

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will be in action for the Badger 40 at the Wilmot Raceway on Saturday as part of three races in three days in three states.
The series will be at the 3/8-mile 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, on Friday before stopping at Wilmot’s third-mile track on Saturday. The series will then shift to the half-mile Terre Haute Action Track in Terre Haute, Ind., on Sunday.
Here are some notes from the series:
Ten-time series champion Donny Schatz of Fargo, N.D. has had a lot of success at the three tracks this weekend. In addition to wins in West Burlington and Terre Haute in 2014, Schatz won at Wilmot last year. It was the first win at Wilmot of his career. Schatz, who races for Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, is four wins away from 300 World of Outlaw victories.
Reigning series champion Brad Sweet of Grass Valley, Calif., has positioned himself as the driver to beat again with seven wins, 16 top-fives and 18 top-10s over the first 19 races of 2020. He won a World of Outlaws event at Terre Haute in 2018 but has yet to win at 34 Raceway or Wilmot, though he’s never finished worse than fourth at Wilmot. Sweet is a member of Kasey Kahne Racing.
David Gravel of Watertown, Conn., a member of Jason Johnson Racing, has three wins at Wilmot, the most of all drivers in the field.
Other than Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild of Wooster, Ohio, is on the best hot streak in the series. The member of Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing has 11 consecutive top-10 finishes, seven of them top-five. Haudenschild has never finished worse than seventh at Wilmot.
Schatz is the defending champion at Wilmot. Brent Marks won there in 2018, while David Gravel claimed three consecutive wins from 2014-17. The last series race at Wilmot prior to 2014 was in 2008, which was won by Daryn Pittman. Prior to that, Mark Dobmeier won in 2006.
Pit gates will open at 2 p.m. and grandstands will open at 4. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:30, with qualifying at 7 and the opening ceremony and race to follow at 7:30. For event information and to buy tickets, visit worldofoutlaws.com.
