Wilmot's Square garners regional honor

The strong on-the-field tradition of the Wilmot football program dates back to 1998 and covers a total of 19 WIAA playoff appearances since 1985.
And that includes a perfect mark the past decade with 10 straight trips to the postseason.
As impressive as those numbers are, the victories and playoff trips are just two pieces to the overall puzzle — there’s the other part that high school coaches often focus on, and that’s growing their student-athletes into complete people.
It’s safe to say the Panthers have done just that, and under the guidance of head coach Keiya Square the last three years, have taken that to a whole new level.
The proof is in the pudding, as the old saying goes.
Square, who will enter his fourth year at the helm in 2020, was named earlier this week as one of the regional winners in the 2020 Double-Goal Coach Award given by the Positive Coaching Alliance.
The nomination, made by Wilmot assistant coach Ken Mulhollon, caught Square completely by surprise.
“It’s super exciting, and I’m super honored that people think I’m trying to do the right things,” he said.
Mulhollon said nominating Square was a no-brainer. As part of the nomination process, Muhollon gathered letters in support of Square that were submitted the people with the Positive Coaching Alliance.
“I felt right away that Coach Square was more than deserving for this recognition,” he said in an email. “Coach Square is a genuine person, who cares deeply about the school, the student-athletes and everyone involved.
“Not only does he care, but more importantly, he takes steps for himself and his staff to ensure the success of the program and the student-athletes. Coach Square is respected by his peers and players for his positive work ethic and continued efforts to make everyone around him succeed.”
Adding to success
Square said he tried to keep the momentum that former head coaches Mike Greinke and Erick Kaiser built and then add to it with some new ideas.
At the top of his list was to build a complete program, starting with the youth organization and have those ideas filter all the way to the top.
“We weren’t really involved with the Junior Panthers, there wasn’t a ton from the bottom to the top character building, a lot of hands-on stuff with the coaches,” he said. “There were only two or three coaches in the building who had their eyes on most of the kids. I wanted to get more coaches in the building, having more contact with our kids in the off-season.
“... I know more of our freshmen now than I’ve ever known just from being around those kids all the time. I just wanted to make it more than it’s just not the varsity, it’s more of a program and build it that way.”
With more than 100 players involved in the football program, Square said by getting those young men to do things the right way can only help the entire student body follow suit.
“Ten percent of our kids in the school are on the football team,” he said. “If you can get those kids doing it the right way, that trickle-down effect just goes throughout the school. That’s what we’re trying to build.”
Mulhollon, who has been with Square for all three seasons and works in the building as a paraprofessional, said the changes have made an immediate impact.
“When Coach Square first took over, it was evident he was focused on promoting and building a culture of high standards for our players on the field, but more importantly in the classroom and as young men,” Mulhollon said. “It is always challenging for a head coach to come in and make a difference right away, but that’s exactly what Coach Square did.
“... (His) immediate impact, I feel, came from a genuine caring for his players and staff to ensure he was doing all he could for the program, Wilmot High School and the individuals within it, which was seen from everyone in the program and also inspired them.”
Mulhollon added that Square has had all the football players assigned to one homeroom under the guidance of three coaches, who are charged with monitoring grades, behavior and how those student-athletes are doing overall.
“The success of the student-athlete under Coach Square is the highest I have seen since I’ve been with the program,” he said.
Outside impact
And it’s not just inside the building or the classroom where the Panthers have made an impact, but also within the community.
Wilmot football players have long been involved in any number of community events, either organized where they can lend a hand, or even in the aftermath of a blizzard a year ago when another assistant and former Wilmot player, Brian Hopkins, organized a snow-shoveling detail to help out those residents who needed it.
Having a positive interaction with the community is another vital piece to success of the program, Square said.
“It’s really important, not only just for branding our guys and getting our name out there, it’s just more about our guys understanding that they have a platform to be able to give back, and people are really appreciative of it,” he said.
“... Just instilling that community service and the pride in the community is what we’re trying to do.”
What’s next?
The next step in the process is for the organization is pare the regional winners, which came from 44 of the 50 states, down to 25 national winners. Each of the those will receive $1,000 and will be honored May 2 in California.
From there, the National Coach of the Year will be chosen, with a total of $10,000 awarded — $2,500 to the coach and $7,500 to the youth organization or school of the winner’s choice.
The chance to have that monetary gift help the Wilmot program is certainly something that will make an impact, Square said.
“Awards are what they are, but being able to get money back into our program for stuff that we’re all doing (would be great),” he said. “All of my assistant coaches are helping out, all the players are doing community-service stuff. Hopefully, we can get to that point, earn some money back to the program so we can continue to boost and do other things. That would be really nice.”