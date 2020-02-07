Wilmot's Square garners regional honor

“I felt right away that Coach Square was more than deserving for this recognition,” he said in an email. “Coach Square is a genuine person, who cares deeply about the school, the student-athletes and everyone involved.

“Not only does he care, but more importantly, he takes steps for himself and his staff to ensure the success of the program and the student-athletes. Coach Square is respected by his peers and players for his positive work ethic and continued efforts to make everyone around him succeed.”

Adding to success

Square said he tried to keep the momentum that former head coaches Mike Greinke and Erick Kaiser built and then add to it with some new ideas.

At the top of his list was to build a complete program, starting with the youth organization and have those ideas filter all the way to the top.

“We weren’t really involved with the Junior Panthers, there wasn’t a ton from the bottom to the top character building, a lot of hands-on stuff with the coaches,” he said. “There were only two or three coaches in the building who had their eyes on most of the kids. I wanted to get more coaches in the building, having more contact with our kids in the off-season.