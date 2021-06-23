Wilmot softball knocks off Hawks, advances to state

Talk about a big week.
Just two days after the Wilmot softball team stunned one top seed in a sectional semifinal, the Panthers turned the trick again Wednesday afternoon at Bullen Middle School.
And this time it was for a berth at the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament on the line.
Wilmot, which on Monday beat the state's top-ranked team and No. 1 seed, Oak Creek, repeated that feat with a 6-3 win over Indian Trail, seeded first in the other half of the sectional bracket, to earn the school's 12th state trip and third since 2017.
The Panthers (13-10) also advanced in 2019 — and with 2020 knocked out because of the pandemic, are technically back in the state field for the second straight season.
Joining Wilmot in the eight-team field are Kaukauna, Chippewa Falls, Sun Prairie, Beaver Dam, Burlington, Sussex Hamilton and Cedarburg.
All eight teams will be seeded by the participating coaches Thursday. The Division-1 tournament starts Monday with four quarterfinal games at Bay Port, followed by one semifinal at 2 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. at UW-Green Bay.
The Division-1 state title game is Wednesday at 3 p.m. at UW-Green Bay.
Wilmot did all of its damage in two innings Wednesday with three runs in both the third and fourth to take a 6-0 lead.
With two outs, the Panthers rallied on singles by Keghan Pye and Brecken Mercer, followed by a bloop double by Anna Wischnowski that drove in two runs. Hailie Morton followed with a single to right field to score Annika Wenzel, who ran for Wischnowski.
Wilmot strung together three more runs in the fourth inning, as the first three batters reached in succession to load the bases.
An infield error by Indian Trail scored Katerine Bubel, followed by a bases-loaded walk to Mercer that scored Alana Buchanan and a sacrifice fly by Wischnowski that scored Josephine Beinecke.
Trailing 6-0 and facing the hard-throwing Wischnowski, a Northern Iowa recruit, the Hawks (20-6) put together a furious sixth-inning rally to cut the deficit in half.
Emma Giese drove in Indian Trail's first run on a single that scored Skylar Schmidt, followed by a long two-run double by Alona Boydston that narrowly missed leaving the park that scored Addison Johnson and Giese.
Indian Trail put a runner on base in the seventh inning with two outs, but that was the end of the threat as the Panthers punched their state tickets.
For more from the sectional final, check out Friday's Kenosha News.