Wilmot softball knocks off Hawks, advances to state

Talk about a big week.

Just two days after the Wilmot softball team stunned one top seed in a sectional semifinal, the Panthers turned the trick again Wednesday afternoon at Bullen Middle School.

And this time it was for a berth at the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament on the line.

Wilmot, which on Monday beat the state's top-ranked team and No. 1 seed, Oak Creek, repeated that feat with a 6-3 win over Indian Trail, seeded first in the other half of the sectional bracket, to earn the school's 12th state trip and third since 2017.

The Panthers (13-10) also advanced in 2019 — and with 2020 knocked out because of the pandemic, are technically back in the state field for the second straight season.

Joining Wilmot in the eight-team field are Kaukauna, Chippewa Falls, Sun Prairie, Beaver Dam, Burlington, Sussex Hamilton and Cedarburg.

All eight teams will be seeded by the participating coaches Thursday. The Division-1 tournament starts Monday with four quarterfinal games at Bay Port, followed by one semifinal at 2 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. at UW-Green Bay.

The Division-1 state title game is Wednesday at 3 p.m. at UW-Green Bay.