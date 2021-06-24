Wilmot star guides Panthers back to the dance

Coming off a lost season in 2020 because of the pandemic, the last thing Wilmot senior standout softball player Anna Wischnowski wanted for 2021 was to be sidelined from action.
That was the reality earlier this season when an elbow injury put the NCAA Division I recruit on the shelf.
But it's safe to say the future Northern Iowa student-athlete has come back with a vengeance — and at the same time, she now has the Panthers back in the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament field.
Wischnowski put Wilmot in front to stay with a two-run double Wednesday afternoon in the Panthers' 6-3 win in the sectional final over Indian Trail and then kept the Hawks at bay for a complete-game win in the circle.
The feeling of a sectional title and another trip to state — Wischnowski and Wilmot also advanced in 2019 — was tough for the hard-throwing hurler to put into words.
"It's just so exciting," Wischnowski said shortly after the win at Bullen Middle School. "The chills, the indescribable moment that we had right when we knew that we won, it's so refreshing that our team pulled that off. During the season, a lot of other teams doubted us.
"That just makes this moment even more special, knowing that we were the underdog, and we still are the underdog going into state. Hopefully, we keep that fire and that grit going in. I'm extremely excited to go back. It's just an amazing feeling."
When she couldn't pitch because of a tendinitis injury in her right elbow, Wischnowski, who also is one of the Panthers' biggest offensive threats with six home runs, was determined to find a way back to help the team any way she could.
And she admitted being away from her main position was difficult to handle.
"For a while, it was really scary," she said. "Obviously, when injuries like that happen, you expect the worst, and everyone else does to. When I got the OK to come back, I knew I just had to put 110% into everything no matter what and help my team out.
"My biggest thing is helping my team out, and now that I can actually go back on the field, that was my number one rule to myself, to do everything I can, and hopefully come out on top like we did."
Through nine games in the circle, Wischnowski has compiled a 4-4 record, a 2.12 earned run average, just nine walks and 80 strikeouts. She fanned five Indian Trail batters on Wednesday.
And as a hitter, Wischnowski is just as dangerous, with a .511 batting average (24-for-47), with 14 runs scored, six doubles and six home runs, including a two-run home run in the Panthers' 6-0 upset of top-ranked Oak Creek in the sectional semifinal.
Heading into state, she had played in 17 of Wilmot's 23 games.
At some point Monday — the seeds for the eight-team Division-1 field had yet to be determined Thursday morning — Wischnowski will lead the Panthers into a state quarterfinal game at Bay Port High School.
This year's State Tournament was moved to Bay Port and UW-Green Bay because of still ongoing pandemic restrictions on the UW-Madison campus.
And in her final days as a Panther, Wischnowski couldn't be more excited for one last trip together.
"Going back to state is just an amazing feeling," she said. "I'm still trying to process what just happened. I'm just beyond excited for my team. I knew we could do it. I'm so excited to finish it off there."