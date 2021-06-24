Wilmot star guides Panthers back to the dance

When she couldn't pitch because of a tendinitis injury in her right elbow, Wischnowski, who also is one of the Panthers' biggest offensive threats with six home runs, was determined to find a way back to help the team any way she could.

And she admitted being away from her main position was difficult to handle.

"For a while, it was really scary," she said. "Obviously, when injuries like that happen, you expect the worst, and everyone else does to. When I got the OK to come back, I knew I just had to put 110% into everything no matter what and help my team out.

"My biggest thing is helping my team out, and now that I can actually go back on the field, that was my number one rule to myself, to do everything I can, and hopefully come out on top like we did."

Through nine games in the circle, Wischnowski has compiled a 4-4 record, a 2.12 earned run average, just nine walks and 80 strikeouts. She fanned five Indian Trail batters on Wednesday.

And as a hitter, Wischnowski is just as dangerous, with a .511 batting average (24-for-47), with 14 runs scored, six doubles and six home runs, including a two-run home run in the Panthers' 6-0 upset of top-ranked Oak Creek in the sectional semifinal.