Wilmot's Johnson named AP All-State honorable mention for girls basketball

Make it one season and one All-State selection for McKenna Johnson.

After a stellar freshman campaign for the Wilmot girls basketball team, Johnson is now collecting the first of what should be many postseason honors during her high school career.

She received the biggest so far on Monday when she was named Associated Press All-State honorable mention, which encompasses all divisions. Johnson had already been named first-team All-Southern Lakes Conference.

Johnson set the single-game Wilmot girls scoring record twice this season, first doing it with a 39-point performance in a non-conference game against Watertown on Dec. 28.

Then, in a WIAA Division-2 regional final win over Whitewater on Feb. 13, Johnson broke her record with 40 points, including a remarkable 32 in the first half. She also had 12 rebounds, six steals and four assists in the game.

"'Kenna' took over the game from the start," Wilmot coach Jerod Boyd told the News after that game. "Any time we needed a basket, she got it. She scored 32 points in the first half, something I’ve never seen. ... The kid just does everything."

