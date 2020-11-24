Wilmot's Mulhollon named SLC Defensive Player of the Year

Wilmot senior linebacker Caden Mulhollon was named the Southern Lakes Conference Defensive Player of the Year when the All-SLC football team was announced recently.

Even though the Panthers played just four games this season, Mulhollon led the SLC with a whopping 81 tackles, according to WisSports.net statistics. He also had a conference-leading 15 tackles for loss, was third in the conference with 4.5 sacks and led the conference with three forced fumbles.

Mulhollon was of nine finalists for the John Anderson Award as the top senior linebacker in the state as part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. The winner will be announced Wednesday.

Mulhollon's cousin, Central junior Michael Mulhollon, was also named first-team All-SLC at quarterback. Michael Mulhollon led the SLC with 1,145 passing yards and was second with nine passing touchdowns and also rushed for 430 yards and seven more scores.

Central junior Jack Rose was on the receiving end of many of Mulhollon's passes, and he was also named first-team All-SLC. Rose led the SLC in receptions (32) and receiving yards (529) and also scored three touchdowns.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Central junior Dennis Padgett, meanwhile, was named first-team All-SLC on the offensive line.