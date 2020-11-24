Wilmot's Mulhollon named SLC Defensive POY

Wilmot senior linebacker Caden Mulhollon was named the Southern Lakes Conference Defensive Player of the Year when the All-SLC football team was announced recently.
Even though the Panthers played just four games this season, Mulhollon led the SLC with a whopping 81 tackles, according to WisSports.net statistics. He also had a conference-leading 15 tackles for loss, was third in the conference with 4.5 sacks and led the conference with three forced fumbles.
Mulhollon was of nine finalists for the John Anderson Award as the top senior linebacker in the state as part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. The winner will be announced Wednesday.
Mulhollon's cousin, Central junior Michael Mulhollon, was also named first-team All-SLC at quarterback. Michael Mulhollon led the SLC with 1,145 passing yards and was second with nine passing touchdowns and also rushed for 430 yards and seven more scores.
Central junior Jack Rose was on the receiving end of many of Mulhollon's passes, and he was also named first-team All-SLC. Rose led the SLC in receptions (32) and receiving yards (529) and also scored three touchdowns.
Central junior Dennis Padgett, meanwhile, was named first-team All-SLC on the offensive line.
Support Local Journalism
Elkhorn senior running back Jake Rockweiler, who led the conference with 1,196 rushing yards, was named the SLC Offensive Player of the Year.
Defensively, in addition to Caden Mulhollon, county players named first-team All-SLC were Wilmot junior Ethan Ivan and Central junior Jakob Simmons at defensive line and Wilmot senior Kole Carlson at defensive back.
Wilmot junior Blake Weaver also earned first-team honors at kicker and honorable mention at punter.
Simmons was the other county player to earn two-way distinction, as he was named to the second team at running back. Also receiving second-team honors on offense were Wilmot senior Josh Amenson on the offensive line and Wilmot senior Leo Falletti as a utility player.
Earning second-team honors from the county on defense was Wilmot senior Braidy Beagle at defensive line.
Receiving honorable mention were Wilmot senior Korik Klein at receiver, Central sophomore Mason McNeill and Wilmot James Tsakonas at offensive line, Wilmot senior Hunter Ornberg at linebacker and Central senior Connor Grinde at defensive back.
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
BRADFORD VS TREMPER
CLS 1
CLS 2
CLS 3
CLS 4
CLS 5
CLS 6
CLS 7
CLS 8
CLS 9
CLS 10
Falcons 1
Falcons 2
Falcons 3
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!