The winter high school sports season may be over, but the weather outside is still frightful.

Though tornado-like conditions ravaged southeast Wisconsin Friday night, the spring season is well under way with several baseball, softball, soccer and indoor track and field events already taking place in Kenosha County.

So let's honor some of the winter's best before it gets too nice out.

Here's a look at some all-conference performers in the Southeast, Southern Lakes, Metro Classic and Midwest Classic conferences from the 2022-23 season.

Leading the area contingent are Bradford senior Nevaeh Thomas and Indian Trail junior Manasseh "MJ" Stackhouse. Both players earned Southeast Conference player of the year honors for their stellar seasons.

Thomas, a Division 1 Evansville University commit, led the Red Devils to a 20-7 record, their most wins in school history, and a WIAA Division 1 sectional appearance, thanks to 24.7 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.

Thomas added 2.7 assists per contest.

Stackhouse, a 6-foot-8 left-handed powerhouse, nearly took his squad all the way to state.

Stackhouse averaged 22 points and 9 rebounds and helped lead the Hawks to a 20-7 record and a trip to the WIAA Division 1 sectionals.

Thanks to a state-record 51 points in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal victory over Saint Mary Catholic, St. Joseph junior Eric Kenesie earned first team all-state honors. He also landed on the Metro Classic Conference first team for averaging 22 points and 6 assists on the season and leading the Lancers to their third ever state tournament.

Here are some more all-conference performers from the county:

Southeast Conference

Boys basketball

First team

Player of the year - MJ Stackhouse, junior, Indian Trail. Temarion Brumby, jr., Racine Case. Izaac Neal, sr., Oak Creek. Will Gardner, sr., Franklin. Alex Mierow, sr., Franklin.

Second team - Cam Werner, sr., RC. Kmareon Mayweather, sr., Racine Park. Dejuan Graise, jr., Tremper. Jackson Wilhelmson, sr., IT. Drew Braam, jr., OC. Third team - Josiah McNeal, sr., RC. Will Starks, sr., KT. Isiah Robinson, soph., RP. Cam McIntosh, sr., Racine Horlick. Kayden Johnson, sr., IT.

Honorable mention - KT: Carson Nye, Matt Lesnik. IT: Grant Cornell, LJ Dagen. Bradford: DeAndre Jennings, Jonathan Cordova-Delgado.

Girls basketball

First team

POY - Thomas. Alaina Brown, sr., KT. Syderah Farmer, sr., KB. Paulina Hernandez, sr., OC. Natalie Meaux, jr., FRA.

Second team - Lauren Capstran, jr., FRA. Taylor Wojcinski, sr., FRA. Grace Betker, sr., RP. Emily Giese, soph., KT. Adrianna Gonzalez, jr., IT. Third team - Iyanna Green, soph., KB. Taccarri Hicks, fr., RC. Josie Tenuta, soph., KT. Ava Hanson, jr., OC. Vanesa Ahmad, sr., FRA.

Honorable mention - KT: Mya West, Daniella Taft. IT: Lauren Andrews, Gianni Harris. KB: Angela Parker, Telisha Brown.

Southern Lakes Conference

Boys basketball

First team

POY - JR Lukenbill, sr., Burlington. Elijah Griffin, soph., Central. Brad Lyon, sr., Lake Geneva Badger. Owen Martinson, sr., Waterford. Zac Montgomery, sr., Union Grove. Conner Roffers, jr., Burlington.

Second team - Jake Christiansen, sr., Wilmot. Wyatt Anderson, sr., Central. Owen Nowak, sr., UG. Cooper Zimmerman, sr., WIL. Ashton Turner, sr., LGB. HM - Alex Sippy, sr., WC. Anthony Corona, sr., WIL.

Girls basketball

First team

POY - Sophia Rampulla, sr., UG. McKenna Johnson, jr., WIL. Sydney Ludvigsen, sr., UG. Rylee Crull, sr., Delavan-Darien. Reese Rynberg, sr., WC.

Second team - Kyrin Lile, fr., Elkhorn. Molly Deering, soph., LGB. Brinley Clapp, soph., BUR. Elizabeth Spang, sr., UG. Megan Cornell, sr., WAT. HM - Alyssa Klementzos, sr., WC. Megan Sala, sr., WIL.

Metro Classic Conference

Boys basketball

First team

Amari McCottry, jr., Thomas More. Davion Thomas-Kumpula, sr., Racine St. Catherine's. Aron Womack III, soph., Dominican. Sekou Konneh, jr., TM. Demerius Shakur, sr., Martin Luther. Dominic Pitts, sr., RSC. Eric Kenesie, jr., St. Joseph.

Second team - Markel Webb, jr., DOM. LaTrevion Fenderson, soph., Racine Prairie. LaMont Hamilton, fr., RSC. Evan Moherek, sr., RSC. Jalen Haynes, sr., ML. Perry Dorris, soph., ML. HM - KSJ: Peter Stapleton, Tommy Santarelli.

Girls basketball

Honorable mention - KSJ: Frankie McLain, fr. Kamryn Lecce, fr.

Midwest Classic Conference

Boys basketball

First team - Sam Jennings, sr., Christian Life. HM - CL: Nolan Carroll, Jack Helzer.

Girls basketball

First team - Lily Lackenbach, fr., CL. Second team - Audrey Heiring, soph., CL.