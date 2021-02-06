 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wirch closes high school career in style at State Swim Meet
View Comments
alert
WIAA Division-1 State Boys Swim Meet

Wirch closes high school career in style at State Swim Meet

{{featured_button_text}}
SWIM MEET inside

Indian Trail senior Ben Wirch competes in the 200-yard freestyle during a Southeast Conference boys swim meet earlier this season. Wirch finished eighth in the 200-yard freestyle and 

qualified for the WIAA Division-1 State Meet in the 200 and 500 freestyles out of a sectional Saturday at Muskego.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Indian Trail senior Ben Wirch finished his stellar high school swimming career with a splash.

Competing in two events in his third trip to the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Meet, Wirch had his top two finishes at state in Saturday's event at Waukesha South.

Wirch just missed out on the podium in the 200-yard freestyle, placing eighth in 1 minute, 44.88 seconds. He then finished 11th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:47.97.

The top six finishers in each event reach the podium.

Wirch appeared in both events at state as a junior last year, taking 20th in the 200 freestyle and 16th in the 500 freestyle. As a sophomore, he placed 13th in the 500 freestyle at state.

Wirch's teammate, junior Will Gilbert, joined him at state this year in the 500 freestyle and finished 16th with a time of 4:54.56.

Bradford, meanwhile, had a pair of competitors reach state in junior Ethan Bergman in the 100 freestyle and junior Luke Rasmussen in diving.

Bergman posted a time of 48.59 seconds to place 17th in his event, while Rasmussen was 19th in the diving field.

In the preliminaries, Rasmussen's score of 153.85 was good enough to move him into the semifinals, where he had a score of 234.95. That left him short of qualifying for the 16-diver finals.

Sun Prairie totaled 232.5 points to win the Division-1 team title. 

Badger Combined placed 12th with 83 points. That co-op includes swimmers from Central and Wilmot, but none were part of the team's state qualifiers.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers coach Greg Gard addresses Wisconsin's loss to Illinois Fighting Illini

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert