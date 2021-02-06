Wirch closes high school career in style at State Swim Meet

Indian Trail senior Ben Wirch finished his stellar high school swimming career with a splash.

Competing in two events in his third trip to the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Meet, Wirch had his top two finishes at state in Saturday's event at Waukesha South.

Wirch just missed out on the podium in the 200-yard freestyle, placing eighth in 1 minute, 44.88 seconds. He then finished 11th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:47.97.

The top six finishers in each event reach the podium.

Wirch appeared in both events at state as a junior last year, taking 20th in the 200 freestyle and 16th in the 500 freestyle. As a sophomore, he placed 13th in the 500 freestyle at state.

Wirch's teammate, junior Will Gilbert, joined him at state this year in the 500 freestyle and finished 16th with a time of 4:54.56.

Bradford, meanwhile, had a pair of competitors reach state in junior Ethan Bergman in the 100 freestyle and junior Luke Rasmussen in diving.

Bergman posted a time of 48.59 seconds to place 17th in his event, while Rasmussen was 19th in the diving field.