Wirch closes high school career in style at State Swim Meet

Indian Trail senior Ben Wirch finished his stellar high school swimming career with a splash.
Competing in two events in his third trip to the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Meet, Wirch had his top two finishes at state in Saturday's event at Waukesha South.
Wirch just missed out on the podium in the 200-yard freestyle, placing eighth in 1 minute, 44.88 seconds. He then finished 11th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:47.97.
The top six finishers in each event reach the podium.
Wirch appeared in both events at state as a junior last year, taking 20th in the 200 freestyle and 16th in the 500 freestyle. As a sophomore, he placed 13th in the 500 freestyle at state.
Wirch's teammate, junior Will Gilbert, joined him at state this year in the 500 freestyle and finished 16th with a time of 4:54.56.
Bradford, meanwhile, had a pair of competitors reach state in junior Ethan Bergman in the 100 freestyle and junior Luke Rasmussen in diving.
Bergman posted a time of 48.59 seconds to place 17th in his event, while Rasmussen was 19th in the diving field.
In the preliminaries, Rasmussen's score of 153.85 was good enough to move him into the semifinals, where he had a score of 234.95. That left him short of qualifying for the 16-diver finals.