Wirch headed back to state swim

Indian Trail junior Ben Wirch won the 500-freestyle at the WIAA Division-1 Beloit Memorial Sectional on Saturday to earn a return-trip to the State Meet next weekend.
Wirch, who posted a first-place time of 4:45.65, was the lone individual champion from Kenosha County.
Additional state qualifiers based on the other Division-1 sectionals Saturday have yet to be announced by the WIAA.
Wirch also was second in the 200-freestyle (1:47.07).
Indian Trail also had a number of top-five efforts, both individually and in relay events.
Senior Taylor Johnson was fourth in the 200-freestyle (1:49.05) and the 500-freestyle (4:55.53). Senior Evan Weiss was fifth in the 50-freestyle (23.03) and the 100-backstroke (55.15), while sophomore Josh Cao was fifth in the 200-individual medley (2:03.64).
The Indian Trail 200-medley relay team of Taylor Johnson, senior Austin Johnson, Cao and Weiss was fourth (1:40.89). The 400-freestyle team of Taylor Johnson, Weiss, Cao and Wirch was fifth (3:21.11), while the 200-freestyle team of senior Austin Johnson, sophomore Will Gilbert, freshman Payton Markowski and Wirch was sixth (1:35.87).
In the diving competition held Friday, Indian Trail senior Jake Weber was fourth with a 349.40, while sophomore teammate Nathan Hill was seventh with a 321.90. Bradford sophomore Luke Rasmussen was 11th with a 272.40.
Indian Trail was fourth in the team standings with 293 points, while Tremper was 10th with 69 and Bradford was 11th with 56. Muskego won the team title with 385 points, followed by Lake Geneva Badger Combined with 306 and Franklin with 295.
Dan Truttschel