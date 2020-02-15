Wirch headed back to state swim

Indian Trail junior Ben Wirch won the 500-freestyle at the WIAA Division-1 Beloit Memorial Sectional on Saturday to earn a return-trip to the State Meet next weekend.

Wirch, who posted a first-place time of 4:45.65, was the lone individual champion from Kenosha County.

Additional state qualifiers based on the other Division-1 sectionals Saturday have yet to be announced by the WIAA.

Wirch also was second in the 200-freestyle (1:47.07).

Indian Trail also had a number of top-five efforts, both individually and in relay events.

Senior Taylor Johnson was fourth in the 200-freestyle (1:49.05) and the 500-freestyle (4:55.53). Senior Evan Weiss was fifth in the 50-freestyle (23.03) and the 100-backstroke (55.15), while sophomore Josh Cao was fifth in the 200-individual medley (2:03.64).

The Indian Trail 200-medley relay team of Taylor Johnson, senior Austin Johnson, Cao and Weiss was fourth (1:40.89). The 400-freestyle team of Taylor Johnson, Weiss, Cao and Wirch was fifth (3:21.11), while the 200-freestyle team of senior Austin Johnson, sophomore Will Gilbert, freshman Payton Markowski and Wirch was sixth (1:35.87).