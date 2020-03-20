You are the owner of this article.
Wirch nabs two first-team All-SEC honors
All-Southeast Conference Boys Swimming

Wirch nabs two first-team All-SEC honors

Indian Trail junior Ben Wirch competes in the 500-yard freestyle during the WIAA Division-1 State Swim Meet at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison on Feb. 22.

Indian Trail junior Ben Wirch reached the WIAA Division-1 Boys State Swim Meet in two events this winter and also wound up with three first-team All-Southeast Conference honors in the process.

Wirch was named first team in two individual events and a relay event when the teams, which were based on each swimmer's top times, were released Friday morning.

Wirch was first team in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 48.23 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (4:54.19), as well as the 400 freestyle with senior Taylor Johnson, sophomore Josh Cao and senior Evan Weiss (3:23.38).

At state, Wirch finished 16th in the 500 freestyle and 20th in the 200 freestyle.

Weiss was second team in the 100 backstroke (55.68) and third team in the 50 freestyle (23.14) and was also on the first-team 200 medley relay squad that included senior Taylor Johnson, senior Austin Johnson and Cao (1:42.54).

Cao also placed second team in the 200 individual medley (2:07.61) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.86), while Taylor Johnson was second team in the 200 freestyle (1:50.01) and third team in the 500 freestyle (5:08.34) and Austin Johnson was third team in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.67).

Senior Payton Markowski received honorable mention for Indian Trail, which won the SEC title with a 7-0 dual-meet record.

For Tremper, which finished 4-3 in dual meets, senior Andrew Knudtson was third team in the 100 freestyle (53.65) and freshman Jasper Iwen was honorable mention.

For Bradford, which went 2-5 in dual meets, sophomore Ethan Bergman was honorable mention.

Mike Johnson

