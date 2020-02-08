Wirch wins two titles at SEC Swim Meet

Junior Ben Wirch claimed a pair of individuals titles Saturday to lead the Indian Trail boys swim team to a second-place finish in the Southeast Conference Meet on Saturday at Racine Park.

Wirch posted a time of 1 minute, 48.23 seconds to win the 200-yard freestyle and then won the 500 freestyle in 4:54.19.

Senior teammate Taylor Johnson was just behind Wirch in both events, placing second in the 200 freestyle (1:50.01) and third in the 500 freestyle (5:08.34).

Wirch also anchored the Hawks' winning 400 freestyle relay team that included Taylor Johnson, sophomore Josh Cao and senior Evan Weiss and finished in 3:23.38.

Indian Trail's 200 medley relay quartet of Taylor Johnson, senior Austin Johnson, Cao and Weiss also won with a time of 1:42.54.

The Hawks accumulated 688.5 points, just behind Oak Creek's first-place total of 702.

Tremper was fourth in the eight-team field with 409 points, while Bradford placed seventh with 216.

For Indian Trail, Cao took second in the 200 individual medley (2:07.61) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.86), Weiss placed second in the 100 backstroke (55.68) and third in the 50 freestyle (23.14) and Austin Johnson finished third in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.67).