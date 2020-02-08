Wirch wins two titles at SEC Swim Meet

Junior Ben Wirch claimed a pair of individuals titles Saturday to lead the Indian Trail boys swim team to a second-place finish in the Southeast Conference Meet on Saturday at Racine Park.
Wirch posted a time of 1 minute, 48.23 seconds to win the 200-yard freestyle and then won the 500 freestyle in 4:54.19.
Senior teammate Taylor Johnson was just behind Wirch in both events, placing second in the 200 freestyle (1:50.01) and third in the 500 freestyle (5:08.34).
Wirch also anchored the Hawks' winning 400 freestyle relay team that included Taylor Johnson, sophomore Josh Cao and senior Evan Weiss and finished in 3:23.38.
Indian Trail's 200 medley relay quartet of Taylor Johnson, senior Austin Johnson, Cao and Weiss also won with a time of 1:42.54.
The Hawks accumulated 688.5 points, just behind Oak Creek's first-place total of 702.
Tremper was fourth in the eight-team field with 409 points, while Bradford placed seventh with 216.
For Indian Trail, Cao took second in the 200 individual medley (2:07.61) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.86), Weiss placed second in the 100 backstroke (55.68) and third in the 50 freestyle (23.14) and Austin Johnson finished third in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.67).
Senior Andrew Knudtson led Tremper by placing third in the 100 freestyle (53.65) and fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.19), while Bradford sophomore Ethan Bergman was fourth in both the 50 freestyle (24.09) and the 100 freestyle (53.73).
Southern Lakes Conference
The Badger Combined team, which includes athletes from Central and Wilmot, finished first in the Southern Lakes Conference Meet on Saturday at Whitewater and also claimed the overall conference title.
The Badgers scored 545 points to win the conference meet, which was good for 28 points toward the overall conference title. Combined with 14 points from its perfect 7-0 dual-meet record, Badger accumulated 42 overall points, ahead of second-place Elkhorn's 36.
Claiming wins for Badger on Saturday were junior Tommy Anderson in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.41) and the 200 freestyle relay team of senior Jackson Biller, freshman Evan Langelund, junior Otto Goebel and sophomore Benton Greenberg (1:33.01).
Mike Johnson
bandorama family
BAND-O-RAMA - OLIVER
BAND-O-RAMA - OLIVER
BAND-O-RAMA
BAND-O-RAMA
BAND-O-RAMA
BAND-O-RAMA
BAND-O-RAMA GUEST CONDUCTOR
BAND-O-RAMA GUEST CONDUCTOR
BAND-O-RAMA GUEST CONDUCTOR
BAND-O-RAMA GUEST CONDUCTOR
Here's a look back in photos at previous Kenosha Unified School District Band-O-Ramas as we prepare for the 64th annual event at 6:30 p.m. Feb…