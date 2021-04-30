Wisconsin Marathon on tap for Saturday

After last year's race was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 12th running of the Wisconsin Marathon will take place Saturday morning along Kenosha's lakefront.

Due to safety measures and the need to create a shorter impact on city streets, there will only be half-marathon and 5-kilometer distances this year and no full marathon.

The race expects to draw about 900 runners for the half-marathon and 350 for the 5K, and starts have been implemented this year so that runners will begin at different times. They are grouped into clusters of 60, which have start times every three minutes. It will take 90 minutes to get all the runners across the start line.

The race is scheduled to start at 7 a.m., with the last runners starting at 8:30.

Because of the start schedule, there will be runners on some streets for longer periods of time than in the past, but they will be more spread out. For residents trying to cross Seventh Avenue, it's suggested that they plan to leave before 7 a.m. or after 7:45, as those will be the busiest times for runners on that street. The last runner is scheduled to finish at noon.