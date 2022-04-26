Women's tennis: Czerwonka sisters, St. Joseph grads, earn big awards at NCAA Division I Valpo

Claire and Olivia Czerwonka rewrote the girls tennis record book during their memorable time at St. Joseph, and now the sisters have done the exact same thing for the NCAA Division I Valparaiso (Ind.) University women’s tennis program.

And that encompasses both on the court and off it.

Last week, Claire, a fifth-year senior, was named the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year, while Olivia, a junior, was also named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete first team and earned the conference’s highest women’s tennis award by being named the MVC Player of the Year.

With that honor, Olivia became the first Valpo student-athlete in any sport to earn the MVC’s highest award since the school joined the league in 2017. She also became just the second player in program history to win conference Player of the Year honors, joining Kate Kollarova, who garnered back-to-back Mid-Continent Conference Player of the Year honors in 2001 and 2002.

On the court

Claire, who was named second-team All-MVC for women’s tennis this season, and Olivia teamed up to win the MVC Individual Tournament No. 1 doubles title this fall. The duo entered this past weekend’s MVC Team Tournament, in which Valpo fell to top-seeded Drake in Saturday’s semifinals, tied for fourth in program history in single-season doubles wins.

Over her outstanding five-year Valpo career, entering this past weekend, Claire had totaled a program-record 71 career doubles wins and ranked fifth in program history with 57 career singles wins. She possesses 12 career MVC weekly awards, including eight doubles honors.

Olivia, meanwhile, moved up to No. 1 singles for Valpo this spring following a fall season in which she captured the MVC’s No. 2 singles title.

Among many highlights this season, on April 15, Olivia defeated Illinois State’s Tijana Zlatanovic in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, which was the first conference singles loss of Zlatanovic’s collegiate career. Olivia finished the regular season with 45 career singles wins in her first three seasons at Valpo, tied for the ninth-most in program history.

Olivia also ranks eighth on the program’s career doubles wins list with 44. A nine-time MVC weekly award winner, she was also a member of the MVC All-Select Team last season.

The Czerwonkas’ on-court success is a continuation of what they did at St. Joseph, where they fashioned some of the best careers in WIAA girls tennis history.

Claire won three consecutive WIAA Division-2 state singles titles with the Lancers from 2014-16, while Olivia followed her sister with back-to-back WIAA Division-2 state singles runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018.

In the classroom

The Czerwonkas have also both been a force in the classroom in Valpo’s nursing program.

Claire graduated cum laude from Valpo in May 2021 with her undergraduate degree in nursing and now possesses a 4.0 grade-point average in Valpo’s graduate nursing program.

In the fall, Claire earned the Dean’s List award for posting a 4.0 GPA in her Doctor of Nursing practice graduate program. Additionally, she participated in “Books and Coffee,” reviewing “All In” by Billie Jean King and presenting the book in front of peers and the greater Valpo community.

A Student-Athlete Advisory Committee member since 2018, Claire was a three-year women’s tennis team captain and is a member of Independent Study in Nursing at Valpo.

Olivia, meanwhile, owns a 3.71 GPA in nursing and as a women’s tennis team captain, she also participated in “Books and Coffee,” reviewing “All In” by Billie Jean King and presenting the book in front of peers and the greater Valpo community.

Additionally, Olivia is involved in a Nursing Research Study that determines the effect of circadian lighting on premature infants’ DNA Methylation and has volunteered at Munster (Ind.) Community Hospital to help run a class for future grandparents and parents to explain safe home care for a newborn baby.

A Dean’s List honoree, Olivia is a member of the Zeta Epsilon Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

