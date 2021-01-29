Wrestling: Local teams ready for Saturday regionals

Mats around the state will be packed with action when the WIAA high school wrestling regionals commence on Saturday.

All eight county programs will be competing across the three divisions.

Five of those will be in a Division-1 regional at Wilmot, as wrestlers from Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Central and Wilmot will square off for the right to advance to sectionals. The regional also includes Lake Geneva Badger and Racine Case.

Wrestling is set to get underway at 9:30 a.m. The top two individuals in each weight class will advance to a Division-1 sectional on Feb. 6 at Brookfield East.

Shoreland Lutheran, meanwhile, is the only county school in the Division-2 classification and will compete in a regional at Delavan-Darien that includes Big Foot/Williams Bay, Clinton, Delavan-Darien, East Troy and Racine St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central.

Competition in that regional begins at 10:30 a.m., and the top two finishers in each weight class move on to a sectional on Feb. 6 at Kiel.

And in Division-3, Christian Life will play host to a regional that also includes St. Joseph, Cambridge, Deerfield, Palmyra-Eagle and Parkview/Albany.