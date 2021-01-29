Wrestling: Local teams ready for Saturday regionals

Mats around the state will be packed with action when the WIAA high school wrestling regionals commence on Saturday.
All eight county programs will be competing across the three divisions.
Five of those will be in a Division-1 regional at Wilmot, as wrestlers from Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Central and Wilmot will square off for the right to advance to sectionals. The regional also includes Lake Geneva Badger and Racine Case.
Wrestling is set to get underway at 9:30 a.m. The top two individuals in each weight class will advance to a Division-1 sectional on Feb. 6 at Brookfield East.
Shoreland Lutheran, meanwhile, is the only county school in the Division-2 classification and will compete in a regional at Delavan-Darien that includes Big Foot/Williams Bay, Clinton, Delavan-Darien, East Troy and Racine St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central.
Competition in that regional begins at 10:30 a.m., and the top two finishers in each weight class move on to a sectional on Feb. 6 at Kiel.
And in Division-3, Christian Life will play host to a regional that also includes St. Joseph, Cambridge, Deerfield, Palmyra-Eagle and Parkview/Albany.
Wrestling gets underway at CLS at 10 a.m., with the top two individuals in each weight class advancing to a sectional on Feb. 6 at Dodgeland.
CLS was ranked No. 4 in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings.
Advancing to the State Individual Tournament on Feb. 13 will be the top two individuals at each weight class from sectionals in each division.
The State Team Tournament, slated for Feb. 20, is different from normal this year under COVID-19 safety protocols, as qualifying teams will be determined by point values assigned to individual placements in determining sectional team scores. The top two teams at each of the four sectionals will qualify for team state in Division-1. The sectional team champion at each of the four sectionals will qualify for team state in Division-2 and Division-3.
The State Individual and Team Tournaments will be held at Kaukauna for Division-1, Adams-Friendship for Division-2 and Wausau West for Division-3.