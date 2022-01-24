Wrestling roundup: Lancers third at Craig Belcher Invitational

Behind Co'Ji Campbell's first-place finish at 113 pounds, the St. Joseph wrestling team placed third Saturday at the Craig Belcher Invitational at Milwaukee Hamilton.

St. Joseph tallied 236 points, behind only Waukesha South's 300 and West Allis Central's 291.

Campbell (18-0) won all four of his matches by pinfall, including one in 1 minute, 36 seconds over West Allis Central's Jacob Madaus in the finals.

Finishing second were Jayden Gordon (160) and Tyson Jones (285), while placing third were Ivan Porcayo (120) and Adam Davis (170). Marco Matteucci (195) was fifth.

Whitnall Duals

Indian Trail finished sixth overall, while Bradford was eighth at the 12-team meet Saturday.

The Hawks finished the day at 3-2 with wins over Delavan-Darien (56-23), Bradford (49-30) and West Bend East (41-33). Indian Trail fell to Franklin (46-27) and Mukwonago (58-12).

Sullivan Torres (126), Luke Hogan (152) and London Kizer (182/195) all were 5-0 to lead the Hawks. Dorian Solis (138) was 4-1, while Lance Mazanet (132), Ethan Sanchez (160/170) and Mitchell Banaszak (220) all finished 3-2.

Bradford was 1-4 overall, with the Red Devils' lone win coming over Green Bay Preble with a 48-15 decision. Bradford dropped matches to New Prague (69-6), Indian Trail (49-30), Franklin (64-15) and West Bend East (57-24).

Corbin Ramos (145) and Ethan McClain (220) both were 4-1 to lead the Red Devils, while Emilio Jaimes (126) was 3-2, while Dominic Gilmore (113), Thomas Reilly (195) and Angel Martinez (285) each were 2-3.

Terry Kramer Open

Tremper's Rory Dutton was third overall at 126 pounds to lead the Trojans on Saturday in Fort Aktinson.

The Trojans finished with 209 points. Iowa Grant was first with 390.5 points, followed by Prairie du Chien with 375.5 and Slinger with 260.

Dutton was 4-1 overall, as he won his first three matches by pinfall to advance to the final, where he was pinned in 2:34 by Mineral Point's Lucas Sullivan.

In the third-place matchup, Dutton defeated Prairie du Chien's Ryder Koenig by the ultimate tiebreaker, 4-3.

Connor Crawford (120) and Nathan Johnson (138) both were sixth, while Jacob Grogan (113), Landon Gontscharow (170), Jeffrey Hines (182) and Tyler Hansen (195) were seventh.

Also placing in the top 10 were Aidan Gontscharow (220) and Colin Nitsch (285), ninth, and Anthony Neeson (152), 10th.

Highlander Invitational

Central finished 23rd with 70 points at the 29-team meet Saturday at Mequon Homestead.

Nicolet won the team title with 326.5 points, followed by Kimberly with 296 and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln with 284.

Mason McNeill led the Falcons in sixth place with a 3-2 overall record at 285 pounds.

