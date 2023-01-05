Wrestling: St. Joseph shuts down Shoreland Lutheran in Kenosha County battle

KENOSHA — Thanks to eight victories by pin fall, St. Joseph defeated Shoreland Lutheran 54-24 in a Metro Classic Conference meet at St. Joseph Academy.

“We wrestled well and the guys are starting to do things on the mat that we are working on in the room,” said St. Joseph coach Larry Kamin, whose team improved to 5-4. “My assistant coaches, Mike Tommey and Tony Martin are both former Bradford wrestlers that work well with the athletes. This was our only home meet of the season so we had a good crowd and our guys fed off of it and each other.

The Lancers will look to take this momentum into the Metro Classic Conference quad next Friday, Jan. 13, at Racine St. Catherine’s.

Marco Matteucci opened the match at 195 pounds with a pin fall over Shoreland’s James Bratz in 2 minutes, 56 seconds, and Izavion Franklin followed with a pin fall in 3:38 to build a 12-0 lead, and the Lancers never looked back.

St. Joseph also received pin fall victories from Co’Ji Campbell at 126 (1:28), Ivan Porcayo at 132 (53 seconds), Charles Anderson (138, 2:23), Elioth Torres (160, 37 seconds), Adam Davis (170, 3:14) and Brian Ortega, who finished the dual at 182 pounds with a 5-minute, 53-second pin.

As for the Pacers, the lone win came from Adam Haas, who pinned Tyler Buttera at 145 pounds in 3:08.

Kamin said guys like Matteucci and heavyweight Tyson Jones, both Kenosha News All-County first team football players, are actually improving their football skills thanks to the hard work and toughness they gain from wrestling.

Furthermore, Jones is 11-1 on the season, and Matteucci, a senior captain, sits at 12-5.

“Both Marco and Tyson are football players and started wrestling to get better in football,’ Kamin added. “It has helped in our room with their work ethic, and it definitely helped them on the field as both had many accolades in the postseason as two of our better linemen.”

The biggest story this season has been Campbell, a defending state champion, who is currently undefeated at 16-0 at 120 pounds. The sophomore is well on his way to another trip to the Kohl Center in Madison in late February.

At 132 pounds, sophomore Ivan Porcayo is 8-4 and has improved his technique and learned to battle through tough situations on the mat, Kamin said. Porcayo is one of the Lancers’ best tacklers on the football field, and Kamin attributes this to his wrestling knowledge.

Senior captain Charles Anderson is 10-4 at 138 pounds, Adam Davis (170) is 11-2, and Franklin, a sophomore, is 9-2.

“Both Adam and Zavy are battlers and won’t quit in a match,” Kamin said.

Next Friday’s quad will also feature Central and Shoreland Lutheran, along with St. Joseph and St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Burlington Catholic Central.

“As far as the rest of the season keep working hard in the room and working on technique,” Kamin said. “The athletes are great at getting coached to try new things, perfecting them, and then working them into the matches. We have athletes good enough to coach each other as well. The goals are to keep improving and peak for state.”