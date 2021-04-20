Wrist injury lands Lux on disabled list

Heading into last weekend, Indian Trail graduate Gavin Lux had found himself in the lineup in all of the Los Angeles Dodgers' games to start the 2021 campaign.

But as quickly as that streak of consistent playing time had developed, Lux has hit a bit of a roadblock.

The Dodgers earlier this week placed Lux on the 10-day injured list with a wrist injury. The move is retroactive to April 16.

Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts told www.truebluela.com the injury isn't expected to keep Lux out of the lineup long, but after he took some ground balls before Sunday's game, the decision was made to let it heal.

"He's been testing it, and is just not 100 percent," Roberts said. "We feel it's best that he's 100 percent. Once he's back, we can run him out there every day. It makes no sense to push for a potential setback."

The current issue with the wrist is when Lux tries to swing a bat, Roberts said.

"The legs and the throwing are not really a problem with the wrist," he said. "It's the swinging of the bat. One swing can set you back, and it's not worth it."

Roberts said he expects Lux to be back in the starting lineup the first day he's eligible to come off the injured list, which is April 26.