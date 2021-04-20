Wrist injury lands Lux on disabled list

Heading into last weekend, Indian Trail graduate Gavin Lux had found himself in the lineup in all of the Los Angeles Dodgers' games to start the 2021 campaign.
But as quickly as that streak of consistent playing time had developed, Lux has hit a bit of a roadblock.
The Dodgers earlier this week placed Lux on the 10-day injured list with a wrist injury. The move is retroactive to April 16.
Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts told www.truebluela.com the injury isn't expected to keep Lux out of the lineup long, but after he took some ground balls before Sunday's game, the decision was made to let it heal.
"He's been testing it, and is just not 100 percent," Roberts said. "We feel it's best that he's 100 percent. Once he's back, we can run him out there every day. It makes no sense to push for a potential setback."
The current issue with the wrist is when Lux tries to swing a bat, Roberts said.
"The legs and the throwing are not really a problem with the wrist," he said. "It's the swinging of the bat. One swing can set you back, and it's not worth it."
Roberts said he expects Lux to be back in the starting lineup the first day he's eligible to come off the injured list, which is April 26.
In 41 at bats, Lux is batting .220 (9-for-41), with four runs scored, five RBI, two walks, 11 strikeouts and one stolen base. He's appeared in 55 games to date with the Dodgers and has a career batting average of .212 (38-for-179), with 24 runs scored, 22 RBI, 15 walks, 54 strikeouts and five home runs.
A first-round pick of the Dodgers (20th overall) out of high school in 2016, Lux rose quickly through the minors and was named Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year in 2019. He was called up to the majors in September of that year, becoming the first Kenosha native to make an MLB appearance since Dick Bosman in 1973.
Lux also spent part of last season with the big-league club, becoming the first Kenosha native to win a World Series ring in the process, but he made the Opening Day roster for the first time as a pro this season.