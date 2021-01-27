Young Carthage women's basketball roster happy to have a schedule

Bernero said playing the same team back-to-back should actually help his players with scouting since they won't be forced to rack their brains to remember things about a team they may have played weeks ago.

"From a pure coaching standpoint, there's a little bit of, 'Well this'll be kind of fun,'" Bernero said. "In college, you never play the pro-style three-game series, or best-of-five, best-of-seven."

As he guides his team through this unprecedented schedule, Bernero knows he'll have to have patience with his young roster, even though everyone wants to win the second the ball goes up in the air.

Bernero is the winningest coach in program history and ranks fourth all-time in CCIW women's annals in career wins. He's guided the program to four NCAA Division III Tournament berths, including three Sweet 16 appearances in five seasons from 2009-14.

It will be a growth process to get his young team back to that level of competing for CCIW titles and NCAA Tournament bids. But like everyone else right now, he's just happy his players get a chance to play games.

"Kids are the same as coaches," Bernero said. "When you see another jersey, it becomes real competitive real fast. You don't accept anything less than that.