Young Carthage women's basketball roster happy to have a schedule

As he prepared his team for a schedule that wasn't made and wasn't even certain to be made, Carthage women's basketball coach Tim Bernero delved into his 18th season with the program by taking an approach that coaches don't always have the luxury of taking during the grind of a normal season.
He didn't worry about who his team was going to play, because there was nobody to play.
As Carthage finally embarks on its COVID-altered 2021 season — the team has played one game so far, a 77-66 loss to Millikin on Saturday in Decatur, Ill., before having Monday's scheduled home game against Millikin snowed out — Bernero is hoping the time focused solely on his own team will pay off.
"I took a different approach to it, because it was kind of, 'OK, we can try some things and really just delve into working on our own team,'" said Bernero, whose team travels to Chicago to face North Park on Thursday and then hosts North Park at Tarble Arena on Saturday, in a recent phone interview.
"Because you're not sitting there going, 'Well, Wednesday we've got to play zone, we've got to get the scouting report, they're going to play zone ...' That wasn't really known. ... We were just going, "OK, let's just practice and try to get us better.' I felt a little freer that way, because I felt like we could try some stuff and say, 'Well, if that doesn't work, we'll just pitch that. Let's try something different and focus on what's best for this group.'"
While Bernero adopted that approach by necessity due to the fractured season, it was also a logical way to approach his roster this season.
Inexperienced group
Carthage has a very inexperienced roster this season after graduating its top scorers — Autumn Kalis, Sammie Woodward and Madie Kaelber — from last year's team. Kalis and Woodward both ranked in the top five in scoring in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin in 2019-20.
This year's roster features just two seniors, guards Amanda Larson and Taylor Jozefowicz, so the team will need to figure out how it works together before it starts worrying so much about what other teams are doing. And Carthage didn't have the luxury this season of playing non-conference games or scrimmages to work that stuff out.
"(We're) trying to find some combinations, trying to find what positions people can play and what they can (do)," Bernero said. "You talk about coaching, it's just getting kids to do what they can do. Don't try to do what you can't do.
"So we spent a lot of time just focusing on the basic stuff, just taking care of the ball, making open shots. You don't want to get too deep into it right away."
Larson will certainly be relied on to carry a big scoring load this season, and she scored 13 points in Saturday's loss to Millikin. Bernero also cited junior guard Nansy Velev, who started Saturday, as a player who will have an increased role this season.
Tremper connection
Another player who will be featured prominently is junior forward Kelsey Coshun, a Tremper graduate, who scored a team-high 15 points Saturday. Coshun's former teammate at Tremper, sophomore guard Ayanna Ester, scored 13 points in 21 minutes off the bench.
Last year's team was snake-bitten by injuries and finished with an 11-14 record in missing the CCIW Tournament. But one benefit was that players like Coshun and Ester gained more playing time than they might have otherwise seen last season.
Bernero said that also applies to junior guard Lauren Herrmann and sophomore guard Destiny Antoine, who had their struggles when forced into playing time last season but should be more ready for action in 2021.
"Going into this year, they're a little further along than they might have been had we got through last year healthy," Bernero said. "So that's kind of a bright side of what happened from last year's team, that they were able to get a little experience."
Different schedule
Another unique aspect to this season is the schedule. Carthage is slated to play just 12 games, all in the CCIW.
The typical CCIW schedule has teams playing on Wednesdays and Saturdays against different opponents. For the rest of this season, however, Carthage will play two-game sets — one on the road and one at home — on Thursdays and Saturdays against the same opponent, with three Tuesday games mixed in.
Bernero said playing the same team back-to-back should actually help his players with scouting since they won't be forced to rack their brains to remember things about a team they may have played weeks ago.
"From a pure coaching standpoint, there's a little bit of, 'Well this'll be kind of fun,'" Bernero said. "In college, you never play the pro-style three-game series, or best-of-five, best-of-seven."
As he guides his team through this unprecedented schedule, Bernero knows he'll have to have patience with his young roster, even though everyone wants to win the second the ball goes up in the air.
Bernero is the winningest coach in program history and ranks fourth all-time in CCIW women's annals in career wins. He's guided the program to four NCAA Division III Tournament berths, including three Sweet 16 appearances in five seasons from 2009-14.
It will be a growth process to get his young team back to that level of competing for CCIW titles and NCAA Tournament bids. But like everyone else right now, he's just happy his players get a chance to play games.
"Kids are the same as coaches," Bernero said. "When you see another jersey, it becomes real competitive real fast. You don't accept anything less than that.
"But as you look at it, I was talking to different coaches and administrators and friends of mine that are in the same business we're in, we were talking about just getting to play is a win right now. The alternative of having to cancel and not getting to even go out there at all would be hard to handle.
"So just the fact that we're getting the opportunities is a big win for everybody involved."
CARTHAGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
All home games at Tarble Arena
All games are Conference College of Illinois and Wisconsin games
JANUARY
23—L, at Millikin (Decatur, Ill.), L (77-66). 28—at North Park (Chicago), 7 p.m. 30— North Park, 2 p.m.
FEBRUARY
2—Carroll, 7 p.m. 9—Millikin, 4 p.m. 11—Wheaton, 7 p.m. 13—at Wheaton (Ill.), 2 p.m. 16—at Carroll (Waukesha), 7 p.m. 18—at North Central (Naperville, Ill.), 7 p.m. 20—North Central, 2 p.m. 25—Elmhurst, 7 p.m. 27—at Elmhurst (Ill.), 2 p.m.