Youth volleyball coaches honored

Four individuals involved in the youth volleyball community in southeastern Wisconsin were honored recently with top awards from the Badger Region Volleyball Association and the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Kenosha resident Alec Birz of Southport Volleyball Club was named the Badger Region/AVCA Boys Coach of the Year, Racine resident Alex Moe of Wisconsin Juniors Volleyball Club was named the Badger Region/AVCA Girls 14-and-Under Coach of the Year, Trevor resident Josh Price of Wisconsin Juniors Volleyball Club was named the Badger Region/AVCA Club Director of the Year and Trevor resident Casey Price of Wisconsin Juniors Volleyball Club was named the Badger Region/AVCA Net Works Award winner.
These statewide awards honor the top coaches, directors and innovators in club volleyball. New this year, the Net Works Award is given to coaches and club directors who have demonstrated selfless acts and shown leadership at their club, community and beyond.
Nominations were received throughout April and then reviewed by an awards selection committee consisting of one staff member and four Badger Region board members. The winners’ names have been shared with the AVCA for consideration for National Level awards and publication.
The news release announcing the four area winners contained quotes on each from their nomination letters. Here is one for each winner.
On Birz: “Alec Birz has taken on additional tasks within the club such as assisting with scheduling, billing/finances and being a member of the coaches advisory panel that Southport uses to bounce ideas off responsible coaches before rolling them out to the staff as a whole. He is also an advocate of additional learning opportunities and has taken to using things such as journals and video playback to help his players improve. He then shares these learning opportunities with other coaches in the club, as he is looked up to by not only his players but by other coaches within our organization.”
On Moe: “During COVID-19, Alex has continued to develop his team with video chats, challenges and focusing on how to get through this rather than why it’s so bad. Great coaches know and teach to ‘control the controllable,’ and that’s what Coach Moe is doing. He’s done videos of him completing the challenges, group chats with athletes and parents keeping them informed and positive, and has helped our entire club with his positive energy and forward-looking outlook.”
On Josh Price: “A family man first, Josh Price continues to give outside of his family in so many ways. Giving his time to the betterment of others is just what Josh Price does. Josh is a father, a husband, a coach and a mentor and friend for every coach, athlete and parent alike in our organization.”
On Casey Price: “Casey Price is a great leader. Casey loves coaching youth volleyball. She is positive, enthusiastic, supportive, knowledgeable, patient and a clear communicator. She brings fun and energy to the practices and tournaments. I feel comfortable coming to her and asking for advice.”
