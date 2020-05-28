Youth volleyball coaches honored

On Birz: “Alec Birz has taken on additional tasks within the club such as assisting with scheduling, billing/finances and being a member of the coaches advisory panel that Southport uses to bounce ideas off responsible coaches before rolling them out to the staff as a whole. He is also an advocate of additional learning opportunities and has taken to using things such as journals and video playback to help his players improve. He then shares these learning opportunities with other coaches in the club, as he is looked up to by not only his players but by other coaches within our organization.”

On Moe: “During COVID-19, Alex has continued to develop his team with video chats, challenges and focusing on how to get through this rather than why it’s so bad. Great coaches know and teach to ‘control the controllable,’ and that’s what Coach Moe is doing. He’s done videos of him completing the challenges, group chats with athletes and parents keeping them informed and positive, and has helped our entire club with his positive energy and forward-looking outlook.”

On Josh Price: “A family man first, Josh Price continues to give outside of his family in so many ways. Giving his time to the betterment of others is just what Josh Price does. Josh is a father, a husband, a coach and a mentor and friend for every coach, athlete and parent alike in our organization.”