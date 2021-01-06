Zackery fills in for Hyllberg as Central boys roll to win over Elkhorn

PADDOCK LAKE — Local fans remember watching Jaeden Zackery, the Kenosha News Boys Basketball Player of the Decade for the 2010s, lead the Central boys basketball team to unprecedented heights, including a WIAA Division-2 State Tournament appearance in 2018.

Well, his dad was there every step of the way, and on Tuesday night it was Marcus Zackery's turn to grab a little of the limelight.

The elder Zackery has coached with Jaeden's teams for years and has remained an assistant at Central under James Hyllberg, even though Jaeden graduated in 2019. With Hyllberg out with an illness Tuesday night for the Falcons' Southern Lakes Conference matchup with Elkhorn in Paddock Lake, the friendly, gregarious Marcus Zackery was like a kid on Christmas morning given a chance to be the main man.

Well, the Falcons gave him quite a present, gaining a measure of revenge on the Elks with an 82-42 blowout win.

The Elks ended the Falcons' season in the sectional semifinals each of the last two seasons after the Falcons beat the Elks in the sectional semifinals in 2018. Central was in full control the whole way Tuesday, however, against what this year is an inexperienced Elkhorn squad, rolling to a win for its substitute head coach.