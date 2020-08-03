Zielski wins at Wilmot

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oconomowoc's Ryan Zielski led wire-to-wire in the non-stop Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints feature on Saturday at the Wilmot Raceway.

It was Zielski's first feature win of the season, as he worked through lapped traffic while staying in front of a tight runner-up battle between Bristol's Chris Klemko, who took second, and Trevor's Chris Dodd, who finished third.

Genoa City's Nick Simons took the lead five laps into the Modified headliner for his first main win of the season. Sheboygan's Joel Seegert was second and Eagle's Steve Mueller took third.

In the IRA Lightning Sprints feature, Nick Petska of Spring Grove, Ill., made it back-to-back wins after returning to the division. C.J. Malueg of Johnsburg, Ill., was second, while Oak Creek's Mark Heinert took third.

Union Grove's Dale Ehleiter, meanwhile, ended a four-year drought by winning his first-ever Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Car main event. Andrew Behnke of Kenosha placed second and David McKellips of Mt. Pleasant was third.

And Pell Lake's Cody Potter captured his fourth Street Stock feature win of the season by overtaking second-place finisher Courtney Atkinson of Muskego in the closing laps.