Zielski wins at Wilmot

Oconomowoc's Ryan Zielski led wire-to-wire in the non-stop Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints feature on Saturday at the Wilmot Raceway.
It was Zielski's first feature win of the season, as he worked through lapped traffic while staying in front of a tight runner-up battle between Bristol's Chris Klemko, who took second, and Trevor's Chris Dodd, who finished third.
Genoa City's Nick Simons took the lead five laps into the Modified headliner for his first main win of the season. Sheboygan's Joel Seegert was second and Eagle's Steve Mueller took third.
In the IRA Lightning Sprints feature, Nick Petska of Spring Grove, Ill., made it back-to-back wins after returning to the division. C.J. Malueg of Johnsburg, Ill., was second, while Oak Creek's Mark Heinert took third.
Union Grove's Dale Ehleiter, meanwhile, ended a four-year drought by winning his first-ever Bandit 4-Cylinder Stock Car main event. Andrew Behnke of Kenosha placed second and David McKellips of Mt. Pleasant was third.
And Pell Lake's Cody Potter captured his fourth Street Stock feature win of the season by overtaking second-place finisher Courtney Atkinson of Muskego in the closing laps.
On tap for the third-mile clay oval is the traditional IRA Founder's Night on Saturday, featuring the Bumper to Bumper IRA Winged Outlaw Sprint Cars. Wilmot is their original home track.
The event features the the Founder's Trophy, which honors the three men who founded the IRA, Ray Toft, Whitey Harris and the late Junior Dodd. It will have the winner's name of this year's feature added to it and will then be returned to the Southeastern Wisconsin Racing Hall of Fame in Hartford, where it's permanently displayed.
The Autometer/Brewington Electric Wisconsin Wingless Sprints, IRA Lightning Sprints and Modifieds are also on the program.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m., with on-track activity getting under way at 6 and racing to follow. Grandstand admission is $30 for ages 12 and over, $5 for ages 7-11 and free for ages 6 and under. The pit gate opens at 3 p.m.
For updates, call he trackside raceline at 262-862-2090, check the track website at wilmotraceway.com or visit the official Raceway Facebook page.
