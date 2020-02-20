2020 Spring Job Fair - Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI — The Kenosha County Job Center and the Kenosha News are hosting a spring hiring event from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, at Carthage College in the Todd Wehr Center, 2001 Alford Park Drive in Kenosha. More than 50 companies from across the city of Kenosha, Kenosha County, and southeastern Wisconsin will attend, seeking candidates for a variety of positions. The hiring event partnership includes the Kenosha County Job Center, ResCare Workforce Services, and the Workforce Development Board of Southeastern Wisconsin.

This event is free to job seekers.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to meet with leading SE Wisconsin companies who are currently recruiting for full or part-time, temporary or permanent office, sales, technical, professional and other positions.

JOB-SEEKER CAREER FAIR PREPARATION TIPS:

• Bring copies of your resume. If you need help updating your resume, visit the Employment Resource Center at one of the workforce locations: Racine: 1717 Taylor Avenue, Burlington: 209 N. Main Street, Kenosha: 8600 Sheridan Road

• Dress like you would for an interview.

• Be prepared to answer questions about yourself.

• Show up with a great attitude.