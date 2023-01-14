Spring school board election candidates filed for 2023 across Kenosha County

School boards across Kenosha County have seats up for election this year.
School board terms are held for three years, unless noted.
The 2023 spring primary election will be held Feb. 21, and the general spring election will be held April 4.
The following is a list of candidates for school boards in Kenosha County who filed the proper paperwork by the early January deadline, including uncontested positions. Incumbents are identified with an (i) after their name.
Brighton
Judy Uhlenhake (i)
One position is up for election
Bristol
Danielle Whitaker
One seat is up for election. Incumbent Susan Kratowicz turned in her noncandidacy paperwork and will not be re-running.
Central
Jay Nutting (i)
Bill Watson (i)
Two seats are up for election.
Paris
Randall
Richard Petska (i)
Steven Calderwood (i)
Two seats are up for election.
Riverview
Amy Regnier (i)
Brian Hopkins
Two seats are up for election.
Salem
Dana Powers (i), Nicole Hass, Alex Attiah
One seat is up for election, and three people have filed. A primary will be held to narrow the candidates down to two.
Trevor-Wilmot
Matthew Connor (i)
Ann Mock
Sandy Quaintance (i)
There are three seats up for election. Quaintance's position is for a one-year term only, as she was selected by the board to fill a vacancy in the middle of a pre-existing term.
Twin Lakes
Wheatland
Erik Zavacke
One seat is up for election. Randy Ebertowski, the incumbent board member, filed for noncandidacy.
Wilmot
Betsy A. Ross
Wayne Trongeau
Michael Matz
There are three seats up for election. The three incumbents, Erin Tassone, Janine Morgan and Kelly Hansen filed for noncandidacy.