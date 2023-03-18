MADISON -- For nearly a month now, teams have been trying to figure out how to stop St. Joseph point guard Eric Kenesie.

Game after game, play after play, minute by minute, the 6-foot junior had his way through the regionals, sectionals and even into Thursday’s state semifinal victory, going off for a state record 51 points.

But on Saturday afternoon in a WIAA Division 4 state championship game, only the second in Lancers history, the Luther Knights figured it out.

And with Kenesie, so went the Lancers.

Down only three points at the half, St. Joseph simply couldn’t get any kind of rhythm going in the second half, and a red-hot Logan Bahr and his 24 points helped Luther capture its first ever state championship, 60-46.

St. Joseph finishes the season 19-11.

The last two games prior to Saturday, St. Joseph found a way to flip a switch and overwhelm its opponent despite falling behind at halftime.

However, the Knights threw multiple defenders at Kenesie, face-guarded him throughout and rarely let him get into the paint.

“He’s a great player, great shooter, great scorer,” said Luther guard Isaiah Scwichtenberg, who spent the majority of the game guarding Kenesie.

Bahr scored 22 of his game-high 28 points in the second half, and his four consecutive triples proved to be the difference, helping the Knights build a double-digit lead.

“We were able to get him some looks, and once he gets going, that bucket is huge for him,” Luther coach ….. said. “Once he let it fly, it didn’t matter what I said.”

Bahr said the guards started distributing the ball more in the second half, and the Knights pulled away in the end.

Bahr’s 3-pointer with 5:17 to play was a back-breaker, because it came right after Kenesie snatched a steal and scored a hanging layup to cut the lead to six.

Luther’s 48-39 lead quickly became an insurmountable 57-41 only three minutes later.

“I’m just proud of my boys, they fought hard and showed me they had what it took to be here,” St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. “I wanted the gold ball, but overall it’s a year I’ll never forget and we’re very blessed.”

Kenesie, who led the Lancers with 18 points but struggled to 7-18 shooting and only got to the free throw line twice, admitted he was frustrated in the second half when the Lancers couldn’t figure out how to get open looks and couldn’t score consistently.

“It was tough, it was hard to get the ball,” Kenesie said. “We made the right decisions, trusting my teammates. I trusted them. It’s just the best we could do.”

“I felt confident with what we were doing, even when we were down 10. We’ve come back by deficits like that all year. Toward the end, they started pulling away, and it got a little frustrating.”

Kenesie finished with 111 points in his final three games of the season, an average of 37 per game.

Peter Stapleton finished a solid career with 15 points and six rebounds in his final high school game. Dominic Santarelli added six rebounds.

See complete coverage in Monday’s Kenosha News and online at www.kenoshanews.com.