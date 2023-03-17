MADISON - They may not be the second coming of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, but the Luther boys basketball duo of Gabe Huelskamp and Synclair Byus sure looked the part Thursday night.

Luther was cruising, up 30 points or so on its WIAA Division 4 state semifinal opponent Whitehall, when Bys and Huelskamp gave just a glimpse of how deep and talented these Knights are.

Huelskamp stole the ball, got it out on the fast break to Byus, and it was showtime.

Byus tossed the ball gently off the backboard for Huelskamp, and the 6-foot-6 skywalker leaped and slammed home a pretty, two-handed alley-oop.

That's how much fun the Luther Knights were having Thursday night, only about one hour after St. Joseph junior point guard made history.

Kenesie, the unquestioned leader for the Lancers, was unstoppable everywhere on the floor in a 51-point virtuoso performance that will be talked about forever.

In the WIAA boys basketball state tournament's 107-year history (1916), no other player had scored more than 46 (John Diener, Cedarburg, 2017), and Kenesie now holds that distinct record.

After the game, he talked about how awesome playing at the Kohl Center is, and how much he wants to finish the job today.

St. Joseph’s (19-10) championship game will be on WMLW (Channel 49) at 12:45 p.m., and it will be a tough matchup against Luther (27-2).

You can listen on the radio to Kenosha's own WLIP AM 1050, and follow live updates online at www.kenoshanews.com, along with social media updates by Sports Editor Mike Ramczyk @mikeramczyk17.

Countless media outlets were on hand to witness Kenesie's epic scoring extravaganza Thursday night, and all Wisconsin basketball eyes will be on the Luther-St. Joe's battle Saturday around 12:30 p.m.

The game follows the Division 5 title game, which starts at 11:05 a.m., and the Lancers' game will begin 15 minutes after the conclusion of the D5 game.