St. Therese Catholic Church parish festival returns July 15-17

The St. Therese parish festival returns this year with live bands, delicious food, a cornhole tournament and more from July 15-17 at the Fr. Becker festival grounds.

In its second year back since the pandemic, the festival will feature all of its usual festivities, with activities for all ages. St. Therese festival chairman Adam Kavalauskas said the festival is great event to attend whether you’re coming with your family or want to leave the kids home for the night.

One feature that draws guests to the St. Therese parish festival is its festival grounds – the site is wooded and also has structures to take cover under in case of rain (or to enjoy the shade). Kavalauskas said the Fr. Becker festival grounds are the “best festival grounds in the city.”

“It’s the number one thing that separates us from other festivals,” Kavalauskas said.

Festival details

Hours: 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1-9 p.m. Sunday (July 15-17)

Where: Fr. Becker Festival Grounds, 2020 91st St.

Bands: Joe 2.0 and TRIP are two bands that are new to the festival this year. Joe 2.0, set to play on Friday, is a string quartet that covers pop and rock music, including music from artists like The Beatles, David Bowie and Green Day. TRIP, a rock n roll cover band, will play on Saturday. Finally, Beatles cover band The BriTins will return from last year to play on Sunday.

Food vendors: The festival will offer a variety of food options. Kavalauskas said Lou Perrine’s (serving their HoHo cakes) and Phatman’s Smashburgers were two popular vendors last year that will return for this year’s festival.

Other highlights: Kavalauskas said the cornhole beanbag toss tournament was a big hit last year and expects it to be popular again this year. They are accepting 32 teams for the tournament, and those interested can sign up online on St. Therese’s website. The festival will have a car show on Sunday, and there will be craft sales and raffles.