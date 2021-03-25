Stabbing threat leads to standoff with Kenosha Police

A Kenosha man was charged with felony disorderly conduct Thursday after threats against family members led to a standoff with police.

Kelly T. Hagerman, 49, was charged Thursday with disorderly conduct-domestic abuse as a domestic abuse repeater and resisting police.

According to the criminal complaint, members of Hagerman’s family called Kenosha Police at 4:50 p.m. reporting that Hagerman was trying to kill his mother with a knife. When police arrived at the home on the 1700 block of 40th Street they found Hagerman’s mother and brother hiding in a parked vehicle. They told police Hagerman was still inside the residence.

The brother told police that Hagerman was intoxicated and had become angry and began telling them he was going to stab them to death. According to the complaint, Hagerman was convicted of first degree reckless injury in 2005 for a stabbing and spent six years in prison.

Frightened of the verbal threats, the brother told police he jumped out his bedroom window to escape the house. The mother told police she tried to hide the kitchen knives before leaving the house.