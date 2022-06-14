Stars and Stripes Honor Flight "Mission 63" takes off on June 18

Stars and Stripes Honor Flight’s sixty-third “mission” will take off on Saturday, June 18 when 129 local WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans, including seven from Kenosha, depart for the nation’s capital.

The Kenosha-area veterans participating in the event, all from the Vietnam War, are William Koukal, Charles Konz, John Hix, Michael Graziano and Darrell Gunhus from the Army, and John Miller and Helen Keough from the Navy.

Two Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 aircrafts will leave Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport at approximately 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on flight day, bound for Washington Dulles International Airport. On that day, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight will welcome three WWII veterans, eight Korean War veterans and 118 veterans of the Vietnam War. Veterans taking their Stars and Stripes Honor Flight on June 18 include three brothers who all served during the Vietnam War, three WWII Navy veterans in their mid-90s and a Korean War veteran who served in the 82nd Airborne.

After the planes land at Dulles Airport on flight day, the veterans will board coach buses to tour Washington, D.C.’s WWII Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the Air Force Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Wall and more. The day will also include viewing the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Veterans’ families and friends are encouraged to attend the Homecoming parades at Mitchell Airport that evening, and the two planes are scheduled to land at 8:05 p.m. (alpha) and 9:30 p.m. (bravo). If a federal TSA mandate dictates that masks are required inside Mitchell Airport, all are asked to follow this directive if they are planning to attend the Homecoming. The University of Wisconsin Alumni Band and the Arrowhead High School Hawkettes Dance Team will provide spirit for the Homecoming festivities.

Prior to the June 18 flight, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight has flown 8,273 local veterans on these trips to Washington since 2008, and has honored more than 50 veterans locally who were not able to fly. As an all-volunteer organization with no paid staff and no offices, the organization is proud to share that 97 cents of every donated dollar goes directly to flying and honoring veterans.

Honor Flight is a national program with more than 130 hubs from coast to coast. The WWII Memorial did not open until 2004, and many of our oldest veterans are unable to visit Washington without assistance. Nationally, hubs in the Honor Flight network have taken more than 250,000 veterans to see their memorials.

Timeline of activities for the Saturday, June 18 Stars and Stripes Honor Flight:

5:00 a.m. – Veterans and their guardians begin check in on Mitchell Airport’s main concourse

5:50 a.m. – National Anthem by Milwaukee Bucks’ vocalist Ben Tajnai

6:30 a.m. – “Alpha” flight departs for Dulles Airport; water cannon salute on runway (weather permitting)

7:30 a.m. – “Bravo” flight departs for Dulles Airport; water cannon salute on runway (weather permitting)

9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. (ET) – Flights arrive at Dulles Airport, load buses for D.C. tour

5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. (ET) – Return to Dulles Airport, load planes for departure back to MKE

8:05 p.m. (CT, approximate) and 9:30 p.m. (CT, approximate) – Return flights land at Mitchell International Airport, veterans deplane for parade through the airport’s main concourse. The University of Wisconsin Alumni Band and the Arrowhead High School Hawkettes will provide spirit and entertainment for the Homecoming parades. Masks will be required for everyone in attendance if a federal mandate is in effect.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0