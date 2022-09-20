Starting QB Beltran optimistic about Carthage football season despite 0-2 start

College football is officially back for the Carthage football team this fall after Saturday's home opener at Art Keller Stadium.

A modest crowd came out on a warm, overcast day, and there were bouncy houses for the kids, food trucks for everyone and even a beer tent for the adults.

On the field, the nation's No. 1-ranked squad in NCAA Division 3, the North Central Cardinals, lived up to their ranking, but the Firebirds showed signs of a competitive season despite a 59-7 loss.

The game wasn't close by any means, but the Firebirds were knotted at 7-7 after one quarter.

Then the onslaught came.

North Central proceeded to score 24 unanswered to close the half and built a 38-7 lead before calling off the hounds in the fourth quarter.

But again, Cathage allowed seven points only in the third quarter, much like the first.

Carthage coach Dustin Hass said after the game North Central is really good and hard to stop.

"They're still a really, really good football team," Hass said after the game. "That (NC QB Luke) Lehnen kid is an unbelievable athlete. He killed us today."

"We made him scramble around but he either made the throw or got us with his legs. It was tough. I thought we took a good step forward from where we were two weeks ago, but we just didn't have it against the No. 1 team."

At 7-7, Carthage was hanging around, playing well, before a Travis Boston, Jr. fumble in Carthage territory was recovered by North Central. The Cardinals immediately answered with a quick touchdown, and the rout was on.

"The result is not what you're looking for, but it was a different kind of attitude and energy on the sideline, and that's something you can build on," Hass added.

Alex Jarvis, a former quarterback at Indian Trail High School, provided the Firebirds' lone score, a 73-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Christian Beltran in the first quarter.

Beltran made things happen when he had time to the tune of 15-for-29 passing for 199 yards, a touchdown and interception.

Jarvis finished with five catches for 114 yards, and Sylvere Campbell made some spectacular catches in the passing game.

Campbell had four grabs for 55 yards.

North Central did its damage up front, pulverizing Carthage's defense at the line of scrimmage with an astonishing 432 rushing yards for an 8.4 yards per carry average.

The Cardinals busted off runs of 75 and 54 yards, and quarterback Luke Lehnen threw for 205 yards and ran for 122 on seven carries.

