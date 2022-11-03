Starting this month, you can buy beer everywhere at Parkside sporting events

Cheers to the Rangers.

UW-Parkside recently revealed plans to sell beer at winter sporting events, and beer lovers will be very happy.

According to a press release from UWP Athletic Director Andrew Gavin on Tuesday, Parkside Athletics will now offer a variety of beer options for sale for fans 21 years old and over attending winter sporting events in Alfred and Bernice De Simone Arena.

The newly renovated and rededicated De Simone Arena opened in 2021-22 with enhanced seating options, premium suites, and state-of-the-art video boards.

Alcoholic beverages were initially offered only in The Bear Club and Educators Credit Union Suite. Now beer will be sold through concessions and available for purchase for guests in all seating areas.

The new offerings will commence with Parkside wrestling’s home opener against UW-Whitewater on Thursday, Nov. 10, and men’s and women’s basketball teams hosting the Nexus Classic on Nov. 11-12.

“We have committed through various initiatives to improving our facilities and our gameday atmosphere to enhance the experience of our student-athletes and our fans,” Gavin said. “This decision is another step in becoming a premier sports and entertainment option for our communities in Southeastern Wisconsin, and we’re excited to see our Ranger supporters and welcome new fans of all ages to De Simone Arena.”

Encouraging responsible fan behavior and promoting alcohol safety continue to be top priorities for Parkside Athletics and UW-Parkside.

Every purchase (who appears to be younger than 50) is required to present a valid, government-issued photographic identification documenting they are at least 21 years of age.

Purchases are limited to two drinks per transaction, and beer sales will end with 8 minutes remaining in the second half of men’s basketball games, at the end of the third quarter for women’s basketball games, and at the conclusion of the seventh competition for wrestling duals.

Ticketing information

Season tickets to watch Parkside men's and women's basketball begin at $80 for the season. Single game tickets start at $6 for bleacher seats.

Season tickets to see the Parkside wrestling team begin at $50 and include all seven home meets, including the Jim Koch Wisconsin Open on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Single tickets begin a $6.