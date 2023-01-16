State Health agency urges residents to test homes for radon

January is National Radon Action Month, and with radon exposure the second leading cause of lung cancer, the Environmental Protection Agency is encouraging everyone to test their homes for radon.

Radon is an odorless, colorless and radioactive gas that, when left untreated, can build up inside a home. Over time, exposure to radon can cause lung cancer.

Radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer overall and the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers. Much of Southern Wisconsin is considered to be “Zone 1,” by the EPA, meaning it has a high potential for elevated radon levels, more than 4 picocuries per liter.

“Radon remains a persistent threat to the public, but the good news is that this serious risk can be reduced using simple, proven techniques,” said EPA Administrator Michael Reagan. “The only way to know if you are exposed to high radon is to test your home. EPA encourages everyone to take this simple step to protect their families.”

Millions of homes in the United States have elevated levels of radon. Inhaling radon damages lung cells and kills approximately 21,000 people annually.

Affordable do-it-yourself radon test kits are available online and at most home improvement and hardware stores. Homeowners can also hire a qualified radon professional to test their home.