STATE TENNIS PREVIEW: Tremper leads contingent of 7 county girls at state tennis tournament

Gwen Hammond may be the only ranked girls tennis player from Kenosha County at this weekend's WIAA state tennis tournament, but it's for a good reason.

You see, Hammond is attempting to reach some rarified air this weekend.

It was only two years that she and Halle Rosentreter won the WIAA Division 1 state doubles championship for Wilmot Union High School.

Now a senior, Hammond is 31-3 and the No. 1 singles player at Westosha Central, and she will be seeded eighth and earn a bye before taking on the winner of Lake Geneva Badger's Tinker Trent (14-12) and Sarah Horth of Sheboygan North.

On Tuesday, Hammond shared her thoughts about this weekend's main event.

"Words can't describe what it means to have the opportunity to compete at state," Hammond said. "If you would have told me at the beginning of the season that I would be competing and seeded in the state tournament, I wouldn't have believed you. Through all I have endured, I look back at where I have been and where I am now, and I know I wouldn't be where I am standing without my loved ones, all my tennis coaches, friends, and extended family. So for me, making it to state and competing in state serves me an opportunity to compete in honor for them, and solely for them and myself with all my heart and soul. I also hope that it inspires people to know that if you put your all into, and choose the right people, you can do great things."

Hammond was able to compete against one of her good friends at last week's sectional final, where she took second.

She will be heading up to Madison Thursday, and her first match is scheduled for approximately 3:45 p.m.

"I will be going up with my family. There is a possibility that we would go out for dinner but I am not 100% sure," Hammond added. "More so now, I am focused on school and preparing for playing in state. If anything, we probably will celebrate after and do something fun with friends and family. I know that some of my teammates are coming to watch me on Thursday and close friends and family. I am thankful and grateful that all of them are willing to spend their time to come and support me, their support does not go unnoticed by me and it means a lot to me."

Tremper sending three to Madison

Tremper leads the county with three state berths, singles freshman Nicole Porut and the doubles squad of senior Katelyn Rocha and sophomore Leah Weisinger.

Rocha and Weisinger earned their spot at UW-Madison's Nielsen Stadium thanks to beating Paige Rezner and Abby Socha of Oak Creek 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of last week's sectional, then losing 6-0, 6-2 to eventual sectional champions Natasa Pupovac and Katarina Zrnic of Greendale (12-0), who were seeded 16th at state last year.

DIVISION 1

Gwen Hammond, senior, Central (eighth seed in singles)

Lainy Ristau, senior, Indian Trail (14 th seed in singles)

Mia Franke, sophomore, Indian Trail, singles

Nicole Porut, freshman, Tremper, singles

Katelyn Rocha, senior and Leah Weisinger, sophomore, Tremper, doubles

DIVISION 2

Bella Rizzo, sophomore, St. Joseph, singles

Jaclyn Palmen (of Racine Prairie) in doubles (with Salisia Servantez)