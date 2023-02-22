MADISON - There's really nothing quite like it.

As many as 15,000 fans, give or take, fill the Kohl Center in Madison - the home of the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team - during the last weekend of February each year for pure high school sports nirvana.

The WIAA Individual State Wrestling tournament runs Thursday through Saturday and features roughly 400 of the state's best wrestlers, all battling in a tournament to get to the ultimate prize of Saturday night and the championships.

On Saturday night, the finalists all line up and are introduced in the dark with spotlights, on live TV on Bally Sports Wisconsin, and it's just magical.

An emotional, roaring crowd screams for the action in the middle of the arena, with three mats set up next to each other.

Honestly, the electric atmosphere and the excitement is something I sorely miss and haven't experienced since 2019, when I covered the great Hayden Halter of Waterford.

The state wrestling heads will remember that Halter won the state championship but then was booed by the crowd, because he was DQ'd in a preliminary round and wasn't able to wrestle at state.

However, the Halters appealed the WIAA decision and won, and a judge decided Hayden could compete at state.

The controversy was crazy, and it ruffled a lot of feathers.

Luckily, Halter bounced back to return to state at Kaukauna High School his senior year before eventually winding up at The University of Illinois, where he currently wrestles.

One of the best wrestlers I've ever seen at the high school level is now in the Big Ten. I'm very happy for him.

Hayden's brother Hudson will be at this weekend's festivities.

I haven't been back to the Kohl Center for the event since, though, because COVID-19 moved the 2020 and 2021 state meets to high schools instead of Madison, because the city banned large sporting events.

The state tournament returned with a bang at the Kohl Center last year, and this year several of Kenosha County's 13 state qualifying wrestlers will get a chance to be on the state's grandest wrestling stage for the first time.

I'm on crutches and in a walking boot

As for me, unfortunately, my state dreams were recently dashed.

Two weeks ago, I was playing pickup basketball at the Wellness Center in Burlington, when I tried a bit too hard. I was shuffling my feet on defense when I stepped on another man's shoe.

My darn right foot rolled under my 300-some odd pound body, and I heard a pop.

I took two steps in extreme pain and dropped to the ground to protect myself. I barely hobbled back to the locker room, showered and made the painful 5-minute drive home.

The next morning, a trip to Urgent Care revealed I fractured my metatarsal bone just below my pinky toe, also called a Jones fracture, and the diagnosis is six weeks with NO WEIGHT and NO DRIVING.

Ugh, what a bummer the past 14 days have been!

I love my random car rides to grab McDonald's coffee or Diet Coke, I love driving to the Kenosha News office from Burlington to work as much as possible, and obviously I love getting out in the community and covering games, especially since it's postseason time in all the sports.

But I haven't been able to cover anything lately, but I finally drummed up enough courage to cover a wrestling sectional in Burlington last Saturday. My sweet daughter Coraline, moments after winning our final basketball game of the season 24-14 (I'm the coach and she had like 12 points! we went 5-2!), carried my big camera bag into the BHS gym while I crutched my way into the front row of the bleachers since I wasn't going to dare walking up steps.

I was able to sit in one place pretty much the entire time and get some good photos, but it wasn't the same. I couldn't get down on the floor on the edge of the mat for close-up photos or chase down kids for interviews. I was clearly compromised, and it's super depressing. I can't drive for another month, and since this particular injury doesn't heal very quickly, I may be in line for surgery.

I have to miss my niece's dance performance at the Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat game Friday night at the Fiserv Forum, something I've been looking forward to forever, and I can't go to state wrestling Saturday to cover my absolute favorite high school sporting event for the first time at the Kohl Center in four years.

I know there are far more people worse off in life than me, and I'm blessed to still have everything I have, but when you take two things I love away from me like driving and covering, it really, really sucks.

Pray for me.

A stellar state lineup

It's my first year as the sports editor for the Kenosha News, and it will be extremely difficult to miss all of the excitement Saturday night.

But no worries, you can still go!

Kenosha County has some amazing wrestlers, and some are set to make history.

It starts with St. Joseph sophomore Co'ji Campbell, who won state as a freshman last year at 113 pounds with a 32-0 record.

This season, he is 42-0 at 120 pounds and poised for a second straight championship.

"I believe that I wrestled great at sectionals, I dominated everyone from any position and even got a few cool moves off," Campbell said of Saturday's sectional title. "My favorite part of the day was just being able to be with my team and have fun while also solidifying my spot at state.

"Last year I made it to state as a freshman and won it. While keeping a record of 32-0 and only giving up two takedowns the whole season, which were both at state. My goals for this year at state are to eliminate any doubt among the people that I am one of the best from Wisconsin while winning state in a dominant fashion. I'm looking forward to wrestling in the Kohl Center with all eyes being on me and my opponent. Mainly I can't wait to have as much fun as I can."

Campbell is perhaps the county's most dominant wrestler, and his fellow Division 3 buddy Drew Dolphin of Christian Life has a shot at a state title as well.

Dolphin and teammate Sam Wilson will represent both the all-time names team and the Eagles, and they're ready to roll.

Dolphin is making his third state trip. He took sixth as a freshman and fourth last year. He believes he can win it all at 106 pounds.

"My goal is to win state," Dolphin said. "I look forward to watching my friends wrestle."

For Wilson, a senior who took third place at 182 pounds last Saturday, it's been a long journey. He made state as a freshman, didn't wrestle sophomore year due to COVID and was out most of his junior year with an injury.

"My goal is to win state," Wilson said. "I’m looking forward to wrestling at state because it is my senior year."

Over in Division 2, Shoreland Lutheran senior Mason Gill is also making his third trip to state.

The Burlington resident said he competed well at state in previous years and nothing will change this year.

Gill brings a 20-2 record to the D2 132-pound bracket.

"My goal for this weekend is to most importantly have fun and take in the experience," Gill said. "I know that I have trained and prepared well for this tournament, and I am excited to use my God-given abilities."

Ladies first

While its the 80th boys state tournament, it's officially the second WIAA state meet for the girls, and that brings us to Indian Trail sophomore Crystal Gutierrez and Shoreland Lutheran sophomore Lexi Mentink.

Gutierrez had the honor of wrestling in the first ever girls state meet last year, and she actually took first place at two youth state wrestling meets. She's the first girls county wrestler to make it to state back in 2022, and now Mentink is the first girl in Shoreland Lutheran school history to make state.

"Being the first girl in school history to qualify for state is surreal," Mentink said. "I am honored and happy to represent my school at state this coming weekend. When wrestling, I always make sure to leave it all on the mat, no matter if I am wrestling a guy or a girl. My preparation and approach are the same for every opponent."

For Gutierrez, it's a special accomplishment.

"I feel very proud to be making it to state this year once again," she said Wednesday. "I want to try my hardest to make it to the championship round. I am quite nervous, but if I keep a positive mindset I'll get through it. I am looking forward to meeting new girls and just having a good time."

D1 boys field is loaded

From Tremper to Bradford to Indian Trail to Wilmot, the county features seven wrestlers in this weekend's Division 1 field, and a few have a good chance at making it on the podium, or in the top six in their weight classes.