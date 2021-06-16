Stay active, express yourself, enjoy activities at Kenosha Senior Center

On the outside, the Kenosha Senior Center is an unassuming building, on the inside, it’s a vibrant, recreational, educational and social center serving today’s senior.
Lead by Program Director Denise Jacob and the Board of Directors, the Senior Center has something to offer everyone aged 55 and older.
There are many opportunities for those looking to stay active. The very popular Chair Yoga Class and hour-long Strength Training Class are taught by Jacob, while a physical therapist leads a chair Exercise Class three days a week.
For those who enjoy ping pong there is an active group of players, some have even participated in the Senior Olympics winning several medals.There are two full Wii Bowling Leagues held each year complete with camaraderie, competition and a bowling banquet at the end of each season.
Line Dancing lessons are taught by dance instructor Norm Rennert and Ballroom Dancing is taught by longtime dance instructor Geri Dougherty.
For those who like to get their exercise through walking, the senior walking group “Goldens on the Go” meets all summer, walking along the lake ront by the Civil War Museum.
The Kenosha Senior Center also partners with the Boys & Girls Club where seniors can play Pickle Ball, a game similar to tennis, but played on a smaller court with paddles. Pickle Ball is fast becoming a popular sport, and Kenosha’s seniors are participating. Last, but not least, the Tai Chi classes offered on Tuesday help seniors work on strength, flexibility and balance.
Trips, activities and events abound at the Senior Center.
The monthly senior dances are big, fun, theme parties with decorations, snacks, door prizes and music by Ernie Garner. The dances are free and give everyone a chance to dress up, socialize and party. Day trips are held once or twice a month and include Brewers Games, Cubs Games, lunch cruises in Chicago, the Fireside Theatre, Drury Lane Theatre, State Fair and more.
Once a month, there is free Bingo for members, and a free movie.
The annual Summer Picnic, fall Craft Fair and winter Holiday Party are very popular large events. Special presentations and classes are also held throughout the year covering a variety of topics and interests.
For those looking to express themselves intellectually and artistically, there are art classes and a chorus. The chorus performs locally around the community and has even performed at a Kingfish game.
There are two local artists leading groups at the Senior Center, Denny Bell, whose carvings are in private collections around the country, leads the Woodcarving and Wood burning Groups; and local artist Carolyn Garland instructs a lively Art Class where she teaches drawing and painting. Senior Center artists have even won local awards.
Retired teacher DJ Dolan teaches Woodturning in the fully equipped shop, creating bowls, pepper mills and other items using combinations of exotic woods. Friday mornings Knit and Crochet group meets to work on their projects and share ideas.
For those who enjoy a challenging game there is Bridge, Cribbage, Dominos, Euchre, Mahjong and Sheepshead. Four Pool tables are open to members every day.
American Issues is the group to meet with to discuss the topics of the day, and the Book Discussion Group is for those bookworms who love a good read and interesting conversation. Finally, for those budding writers, there is the Writing for Fun group that meets on Tuesdays.
Services that assist seniors are also available.
The Senior Dining program for ages 60+ from Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc. provides meals that can be picked up. Please call 262-658-3508 for meal pick up options.
All seniors age 55 and over, who live in the city of Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie are eligible for a resident membership of just $12 per year. Seniors who live outside these areas can get a membership for $50 per year. Some lessons have a modest fee, but most Senior Center activities are free.
Check out the Class & Activity List in the newsletter for pricing. The newsletter can be found at www.kusd.edu/seniorcenter or call 262-359-6260 for more information.
The Kenosha Senior Center is located at 2717 67th St. in Kenosha. Everyone 55 and over is invited to find something fun and interesting to do at the center.