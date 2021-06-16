Stay active, express yourself, enjoy activities at Kenosha Senior Center

For those who enjoy a challenging game there is Bridge, Cribbage, Dominos, Euchre, Mahjong and Sheepshead. Four Pool tables are open to members every day.

American Issues is the group to meet with to discuss the topics of the day, and the Book Discussion Group is for those bookworms who love a good read and interesting conversation. Finally, for those budding writers, there is the Writing for Fun group that meets on Tuesdays.

Services that assist seniors are also available.

The Senior Dining program for ages 60+ from Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc. provides meals that can be picked up. Please call 262-658-3508 for meal pick up options.

All seniors age 55 and over, who live in the city of Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie are eligible for a resident membership of just $12 per year. Seniors who live outside these areas can get a membership for $50 per year. Some lessons have a modest fee, but most Senior Center activities are free.

Check out the Class & Activity List in the newsletter for pricing. The newsletter can be found at www.kusd.edu/seniorcenter or call 262-359-6260 for more information.

The Kenosha Senior Center is located at 2717 67th St. in Kenosha. Everyone 55 and over is invited to find something fun and interesting to do at the center.

