Stay safe but stay busy!

Families will enjoy the comfort of Lake Geneva Boat Tours’ historic boats, all designed with open air access in mind, as they cruise the scenic lake and pass majestic mansions built by Chicago notables such as the Wrigley’s, Maytag’s and Borden’s. Capacity has been reduced to 50% and innovative pod seating ensures families remain together and never need to sit next to someone they don’t know. Tickets may be purchased in advance at cruiselakegeneva.com or at the Riviera Docks ticket booth.

The good news is that outdoor enjoyment doesn’t have to end after the boat tour. Family friendly lakeside restaurant PIER 290 serves up American food with beautiful views of Lake Geneva and an outdoor bar complete with sandy beach and fire pits. Plenty of space and fresh air are guaranteed with hostess seating even at bar and beach areas. And a new comfortably spaced boat lounge (formerly a boat barn) has been added for diners to enjoy a drink and music should they have a short wait for their table. Reservations are encouraged at pier290.com, but walk ups are also welcome.

