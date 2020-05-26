Stay safe but stay busy!

I hope this note finds you doing well.
Any way you will find space let your readers know about the safe options to enjoy the outdoors in Lake Geneva via our boat tours and PIER 290?
Let me know how best to work with you during this crazy time.
Talk soon.
Julie Baron
PR for Gage Marine
(847) 525-3043
Lake Geneva Boat Tours and PIER 290 Provide Extra Breath of Fresh Air to Visitors this Season
Boat Tour Passengers and PIER 290 Diners Enjoy Service and the Outdoors Safely
Lake Geneva, WI (May 22, 2020) – People across the Midwest have been stuck inside for months and are craving the outdoors. Lake Geneva, Wisconsin’s popular Boat Tours and PIER 290 Restaurant are open and providing the extra breath of fresh air visitors need this season. So, make time to enjoy a relaxing, fresh air ride on one of Lake Geneva Boat Tours and be served food by someone other than the people living in your house.
“Thoughtful planning has resulted in new pod seating, so our passengers and diners can enjoy themselves with freedom from worry,” said Bill Gage, president and owner of Gage Marine, Lake Geneva Boat Tours and PIER 290.
Families will enjoy the comfort of Lake Geneva Boat Tours’ historic boats, all designed with open air access in mind, as they cruise the scenic lake and pass majestic mansions built by Chicago notables such as the Wrigley’s, Maytag’s and Borden’s. Capacity has been reduced to 50% and innovative pod seating ensures families remain together and never need to sit next to someone they don’t know. Tickets may be purchased in advance at cruiselakegeneva.com or at the Riviera Docks ticket booth.
The good news is that outdoor enjoyment doesn’t have to end after the boat tour. Family friendly lakeside restaurant PIER 290 serves up American food with beautiful views of Lake Geneva and an outdoor bar complete with sandy beach and fire pits. Plenty of space and fresh air are guaranteed with hostess seating even at bar and beach areas. And a new comfortably spaced boat lounge (formerly a boat barn) has been added for diners to enjoy a drink and music should they have a short wait for their table. Reservations are encouraged at pier290.com, but walk ups are also welcome.
Photo: Common Mullein, #4 on the "Textures" Photo Challenge: "Something Soft"
Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Avenue, Bristol WI 53104 is offering biweekly themed nature activities through our closure. Visit our website (www.pringlenc.org/flowers-trails) to find this week's “Gardening” content and participate in family-friendly activities such as "guerrilla gardening," DIY pest repellent, flower suncatchers, virtual Nature Story Time, and much more! A new theme is posted every two weeks.
Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Avenue, Bristol WI 53104 is offering a biweekly “Photo Challenge” in which both children and adults may participate. Download the free challenge from our website, take a photo of each item as you check it off your list, and post your challenge to Instagram or Facebook. Tag Pringle Nature Center in your favorite photo for a chance to win a free family membership. The more creative the photo, the better! This coming week’s challenge is “Textures,” with the contest ending on June 5th See our website for the challenge and other free, social distancing-friendly nature activities: www.pringlenc.org/free.
