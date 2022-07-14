Steil Announces Mobile Staff Office Hours

Staff from the office of Congressman Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, will be available to assist individuals, families and small businesses from Southeast Wisconsin with concerns dealing with federal agencies. Common issues addressed include Social Security payments, IRS and tax issues, veterans’ benefits, and Medicare and Medicaid questions. Staff will be available at the following dates and times:

Tuesday, July 19

Pleasant Prairie Village Hall

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

9915 39th Ave.

Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

Twin Lakes Village Hall

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

105 East Main St.

Twin Lakes, WI 53181

Individuals seeking assistance but unable to attend at the above times can always reach out to the office of Congressman Steil at the following locations:

• Janesville Office: 20 S. Main St., Suite 10, Janesville, WI. (608) 752-4050

• Kenosha County Office: 7511 12th St., Somers, WI 53171. (262) 654-1901

• Racine Office: Racine County Courthouse, Room 101, 730 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI 53403. (262) 637-0510

*Please note Congressman Steil will not be in attendance. The office hours are for staff to be available to assist constituents having issues with the federal government and to communicate concerns to Congressman Steil.