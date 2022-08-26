Meet Stella! Stella is looking for her fur-ever home! She is a 6 year old Boston terrier, about 16 lbs... View on PetFinder
The owner of the proposed cannabis dispensary on the border with Wisconsin said, to be honest, the value of the location is because he knows people will come across the border from Wisconsin, where they cannot buy marijuana legally. “I don’t want to pretend anything else.”
A Kenosha Police Department officer is charged with felonies of second-degree sexual assault by a law enforcement officer and misconduct in pu…
The final property in Foxconn Area 1 that was not sold to make way for the underwhelming Foxconn development was finally sold Monday.
Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead and two more were found in need of medical attention.
A 31-year-old Zion, Illinois, man is facing numerous charges after allegedly shooting three people outside a Kenosha bar over the weekend foll…
A shooting early Saturday at the 6300 block of 23rd Avenue, near the Las Margaritas bar, left three people injured, including two hospitalized…
A Maryland couple has sued a local real estate appraiser and an online mortgage loan provider, alleging that the housing appraisal they received was unfairly low due to their race.
Construction has begun on a new Harbor Freight Tools store at 7450 Green Bay Road, with expectations to open as soon as this fall and add up t…
Two years ago today, with Kenosha already in the international spotlight following the shooting of Jacob Blake, two men were shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse. Here's a recollection of that night, from someone actually on the ground.
The City Plan Commission heard plans in a public hearing for two apartment complexes during its meeting last week. If built, the projects woul…
