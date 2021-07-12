Street construction report for the week of July 12th

Kenosha Public Works
For questions please contact 262-653-4050. You can also view the Road Closure and Street Construction Report on the City website: www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/transportation
22nd Avenue from Washington Road to 27th Street
Roadway improvements:
One lane of northbound traffic on 22nd Avenue will be allowed while southbound traffic will be closed at
27th Street. Southbound traffic will be detoured starting at 18th Street to 30th Ave to Washington Rd.
Construction Start Date: 05/06/2021
Estimated Completion Date: 12/15/2021
30th Avenue from 52nd Street to 40th Street
One lane of northbound traffic on 30th Avenue will be allowed while southbound traffic will be closed at
Washington Road and redirected to the detour route. Southbound traffic will be detoured at Washington
Road to 39th Avenue to 52nd Street.
45th Street at 30th Avenue
One lane of westbound traffic on 45th Street will be allowed while eastbound traffic will be closed at 30th
Avenue and redirected to the detour route. Eastbound traffic will be detoured at 39th Avenue to 52nd
Street to 22nd Avenue.
Construction Start Date: 04/05/2021
Estimated Completion Date: 11/24/2021
60th Street from Pershing Boulevard to 41st Avenue
One lane of eastbound traffic on 60th Street will be allowed between Pershing Boulevard and 39th
Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured from 39th Avenue to 52nd Street (Highway 158) to Green
Bay Road (Highway 31).
Pershing Boulevard will be open northbound and southbound traffic through the project duration.
Construction Start Date: 04/14/2021
Estimated Completion Date: 11/15/2021
McKinley Storm Water Improvements
Roadways closed to through traffic, local access will be maintained.
40th Avenue from 60th Street to 61st Street
Wilson Road from 61st Street to 42nd Avenue
42nd Avenue from Wilson Road to Taft Road
Taft Road from 42nd Avenue to 46th Avenue
Construction Start Date: 04/26/2021
Estimated Completion Date: 10/15/2021
18th Avenue from 18th Street to Madison Road
The road will be closed to through traffic, local access will be maintained.
Construction Start Date: 05/17/2021
Estimated Completion Date: 08/14/2021
21st Avenue from 43rd Street to 41st Street
42nd Street from 21st Avenue to the Dead End
The road will be closed to through traffic, local access will be maintained.
Construction Start Date: 06/01/2021
Estimated Completion Date: 08/14/2021
20th Avenue from 76th Street to 75th Street
The road will be closed to through traffic, local access will be maintained.
Construction Start Date: 06/07/2021
Estimated Completion Date: 08/13/2021
16th Avenue from 79th Street to 75th Street
The road will be closed to through traffic, local access will be maintained.
Construction Start Date: 07/07/2021
Estimated Completion Date: 10/29/2021
73rd Street from 22nd Avenue to 24th Avenue and 23rd Avenue from 75th Street to 71st Street
The road will be closed to through traffic, local access will be maintained.
Construction Start Date: 06/28/2021
Estimated Completion Date: 09/25/2021
Kenosha Water Utility
For questions please contact 262-653-4300
21st Avenue Water Main Relay from 85th Street to 87th Street
The road will be closed to through traffic, local access will be maintained.
Construction Start Date: 05/24/2021
Estimated Completion Date: 07/09/2021
Wisconsin DOT
For questions please contact 511 or 866-511-9472
Please check the Department of Transportation (DOT) website: https://projects.511wi.gov/