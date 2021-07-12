 Skip to main content
Street construction report for the week of July 12th
Street construction report for the week of July 12th

Street construction
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS

Kenosha Public Works

For questions please contact 262-653-4050. You can also view the Road Closure and Street Construction Report on the City website: www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/transportation

22nd Avenue from Washington Road to 27th Street

Roadway improvements:

One lane of northbound traffic on 22nd Avenue will be allowed while southbound traffic will be closed at

27th Street. Southbound traffic will be detoured starting at 18th Street to 30th Ave to Washington Rd.

Construction Start Date: 05/06/2021

Estimated Completion Date: 12/15/2021

30th Avenue from 52nd Street to 40th Street

One lane of northbound traffic on 30th Avenue will be allowed while southbound traffic will be closed at

Washington Road and redirected to the detour route. Southbound traffic will be detoured at Washington

Road to 39th Avenue to 52nd Street.

45th Street at 30th Avenue

One lane of westbound traffic on 45th Street will be allowed while eastbound traffic will be closed at 30th

Avenue and redirected to the detour route. Eastbound traffic will be detoured at 39th Avenue to 52nd

Street to 22nd Avenue.

Construction Start Date: 04/05/2021

Estimated Completion Date: 11/24/2021

60th Street from Pershing Boulevard to 41st Avenue

One lane of eastbound traffic on 60th Street will be allowed between Pershing Boulevard and 39th

Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured from 39th Avenue to 52nd Street (Highway 158) to Green

Bay Road (Highway 31).

Pershing Boulevard will be open northbound and southbound traffic through the project duration.

Construction Start Date: 04/14/2021

Estimated Completion Date: 11/15/2021

McKinley Storm Water Improvements

Roadways closed to through traffic, local access will be maintained.

40th Avenue from 60th Street to 61st Street

Wilson Road from 61st Street to 42nd Avenue

42nd Avenue from Wilson Road to Taft Road

Taft Road from 42nd Avenue to 46th Avenue

Construction Start Date: 04/26/2021

Estimated Completion Date: 10/15/2021

18th Avenue from 18th Street to Madison Road

The road will be closed to through traffic, local access will be maintained.

Construction Start Date: 05/17/2021

Estimated Completion Date: 08/14/2021

21st Avenue from 43rd Street to 41st Street

42nd Street from 21st Avenue to the Dead End

The road will be closed to through traffic, local access will be maintained.

Construction Start Date: 06/01/2021

Estimated Completion Date: 08/14/2021

20th Avenue from 76th Street to 75th Street

The road will be closed to through traffic, local access will be maintained.

Construction Start Date: 06/07/2021

Estimated Completion Date: 08/13/2021

16th Avenue from 79th Street to 75th Street

The road will be closed to through traffic, local access will be maintained.

Construction Start Date: 07/07/2021

Estimated Completion Date: 10/29/2021

73rd Street from 22nd Avenue to 24th Avenue and 23rd Avenue from 75th Street to 71st Street

The road will be closed to through traffic, local access will be maintained.

Construction Start Date: 06/28/2021

Estimated Completion Date: 09/25/2021

Kenosha Water Utility

For questions please contact 262-653-4300

21st Avenue Water Main Relay from 85th Street to 87th Street

The road will be closed to through traffic, local access will be maintained.

Construction Start Date: 05/24/2021

Estimated Completion Date: 07/09/2021

Wisconsin DOT

For questions please contact 511 or 866-511-9472

Please check the Department of Transportation (DOT) website: https://projects.511wi.gov/

