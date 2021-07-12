Street construction report for the week of July 12th

Kenosha Public Works

For questions please contact 262-653-4050. You can also view the Road Closure and Street Construction Report on the City website: www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/transportation

22nd Avenue from Washington Road to 27th Street

Roadway improvements:

One lane of northbound traffic on 22nd Avenue will be allowed while southbound traffic will be closed at

27th Street. Southbound traffic will be detoured starting at 18th Street to 30th Ave to Washington Rd.

Construction Start Date: 05/06/2021

Estimated Completion Date: 12/15/2021

30th Avenue from 52nd Street to 40th Street

One lane of northbound traffic on 30th Avenue will be allowed while southbound traffic will be closed at

Washington Road and redirected to the detour route. Southbound traffic will be detoured at Washington

Road to 39th Avenue to 52nd Street.

45th Street at 30th Avenue