Stricker regaining strength after scare

Steve Stricker was back on the golf course for the first time in six months, walking 18 holes for three days and feeling optimistic as ever after a fifth-place finish.

The result belonged to his daughter, Bobbi Maria, who competed on the East Coast Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Rio Pinar last month.

Stricker was her caddie.

“I pushed her cart around,” Stricker said Tuesday. “I was fine. I made it three days in a row. I’m thinking everything will be OK. But this will be a little different.

The real test starts Friday outside Houston at the Insperity Invitational, where Stricker returns to the PGA Tour Champions after a mysterious illness that hospitalized him, scared him and caused him to lose so much weight his skin was starting to sag.

He said doctors still don’t know what caused his white blood cell count to spike, his liver count to plunge and the inflammation around his heart that caused it to pump out of rhythm.

He said they haven’t ruled out a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine — he was vaccinated about a month before the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits — because Stricker says he is steadfast when it comes to annual bloodwork and he has never been on any medication.

“All of sudden, my liver is on the fritz, I turn yellow,” he said. “It doesn’t make any sense that I could get that sick.”

The timing of it put a damper on what otherwise was a glorious moment. Stricker devoted three years as Ryder Cup captain — the matches were postponed one year because of the pandemic — and it culminated at home in Wisconsin when his young and fearless American team handed Europe its worst loss ever, 19-9.

“I never won a major, but this is my major right here,” he said that September day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0