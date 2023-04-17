Pleasant Prairie and rescue responded to a structure fire in the 3600 block of 104th Street in the early morning hours on Sunday with reports of smoke coming from the dwelling.

Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming from the rear of the four-unity apartment. The fire, which is still under investigation, began in the back patio area around midnight, according to Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Longrie.

All four occupants safely evacuated, but are staying elsewhere due to the damage to the home, according to Longrie.

According to a press release, in the late afternoon hours on Saturday, occupants living in the unit nearest the origin of fire began smelling something burning but found nothing immediately noticeable. Early Sunday morning, one of the occupants was woken by the sound of fire crackling. That person noticed fire outside their back door and called 911, while the other unit occupants were notified and began using home fire extinguishers and buckets of water in an attempt to extinguish the porch and building.

On scene, fire and rescue personnel quickly assessed that there was an outside wooden porch on fire with building involvement. Five occupants were already evacuated from the apartments. The fire was under control within 30 minutes.

One man was evaluated by emergency responders on scene for minor burns to his feet he suffered during their suppression activities but refused medical treatment.

One Pleasant Prairie firefighter was evaluated for injuries after falling through the deck during suppression activities.

Assisting agencies for the fire included Bristol Fire and Rescue, Salem Fire and Rescue, Newport Fire Department, Winthrop Harbor Fire Department, Zion Fire Department, Beach Park Fire Department and Kenosha Fire and Rescue.