Struggling to hold the line

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers didn’t want to be an alarmist, but he couldn’t ignore the obvious, either.

Just as he’d predicted heading into training camp, the Green Bay Packers’ No. 1 offense — even with the four-time NFL MVP quarterback under center — has struggled mightily against the No. 1 defense so far in camp.

And it’s not because of the young wide receivers that he, and many others, were unsure of.

It’s been because of the offensive line.

To put into perspective how much the offense has struggled, including during Family Night at Lambeau Field on Friday, Rodgers was asked after Tuesday’s practice when the offense might turn the tables on the high-flying defense

His reply? “I don’t know if we’re going to.”

Now, Rodgers went on to say that the defense is a “talented bunch” and that he’d settle for a daily “stalemate” with what might be the Packers’ best D since the 2010 team that won Super Bowl XLV. That's how good he thinks the defense is.

Still, with Rodgers at the controls, one would think the offense would have found more success than it has.

But while the presumption about the offense struggling out of the gate seemed to be predicated on the sea change at wide receiver — with Davante Adams, arguably the NFL’s best wideout, having been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and three draft picks spent on rookie replacements — the receivers haven’t been the primary issue.

Instead, it’s been up front that problems have been blatant.

Granted, with the unit’s two best players, five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and play-anywhere Pro Bowl lineman Elgton Jenkins, both still marooned on the physically unable to perform list as they work their way back from the same injury (a torn ACL in the left knee), less-than-ideal blocking up front shouldn’t be a surprise.

Neither Bakhtiari, who has experienced complications and undergone two further procedures since his January 2021 reconstructive surgery, nor Jenkins, who tore his ACL at Minnesota last Nov. 21, is a sure thing to play in the Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Minnesota.

But Bakhtiari and Jenkins aren’t the only missing pieces. Last year’s starting line is also missing veteran right tackle Billy Turner, who was an offseason salary-cap casualty, and do-it-all interior lineman Lucas Patrick, who started games at center and both guard spots before signing with the rival Chicago Bears in free agency.

As a result, the Packers’ No. 1 line in practice Tuesday was Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson at right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle. Occasionally, rookie fourth-round pick Zach Tom came in at right tackle and Newman kicked inside to right guard.

That’s likely the group that will start in front of No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love in Friday night’s preseason opener at San Francisco, with Rodgers having already been ruled out.

When Rodgers was asked if there was enough time to get that group ready for the opener if Bakhtiari and Jenkins don’t make it back — and whether the Packers would have to alter their offensive approach if that’s the starting five they kick off the season with — there was a lengthy pause.

“We’d have to really be smart about how we’re playing in that situation,” Rodgers finally said.

While Rodgers praised Nijman, who started eight games at left tackle last season while Bakhtiari and Jenkins were sidelined, he stopped short of singling anyone else out for praise. Although he did say Newman is a “smart dude,” he immediately mentioned inconsistency—something LaFleur had mentioned with Newman as well.

“(He’s had) some good moments and some not-so-good moments,” LaFleur said of Newman, who started 16 regular-season games last season as a rookie fourth-round pick before being benched for the team’s playoff loss to the 49ers. “It’s just been inconsistent, I would say.

“He is a guy that we have a lot of confidence in, in terms of he’s played a lot of ball for us. And like I mentioned the other day, he’s going up against a pretty good front, so there’s going to be times where the defense is going to get the better of him.”

Those times have been too frequent, however — and frequent enough that Rodgers suggested general manager Brian Gutekunst might be in the market for veteran offensive line help, as he has sought in past years.

“There could be interest in people not in the building right now; I’m not sure, I haven’t talked to Gutey about that,” Rodgers said. “(But) we need to see those guys step up and somebody take it over.

“We need consistency out of those guys. Those guys are going to play, too. They’re all young guys, they’re going to play in the preseason. We need to see them play well and have some really good moments so we feel good going into Minnesota and that pass rush that (the Vikings) have got.”

Although Jenkins said he hasn’t given up hope of being activated and ready for the Vikings — “I feel like it still can happen,” he said — the most likely scenario has him opening the season on the PUP list. When Bakhtiari will be cleared is anyone’s guess.

Asked if he’d feel comfortable playing Rodgers behind the offensive line as it currently stands, LaFleur replied, “Yeah, I think absolutely we would. We still have confidence in those guys. Those guys are going to have to play.

“We would just be very particular as far as which plays we’re calling. We’re not going to have just open edges and seven step drops that take a long time to develop. We’d just be super intentional about we’d call.”