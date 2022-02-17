Student recitals at Carthage College, March 5-6

KENOSHA — Three Carthage College student music recitals are set for the weekend of March 5-6 in the college's H.F. Johnson Recital Hall, 2001 Alford Park Drive:

Bennett Shebesta will perform his recital, “Finis,” at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5. “Finis” will contain a selection of songs dedicated to composers whose lives were far too short, Shebesta said.

The recital will feature pieces such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Dalla Sua Pace,” Franz Schubert’s “Erlkönig” and Felix Mendelssohn’s “If With all Your Hearts.” Professor Greg Berg will accompany Shebesta on the piano.

Katrina Seabright will perform her “Being Alive” recital at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6.

She will perform “Ecstasy” by Amy Beach and two works by Barbara Strozzi: “Amor non si fugge” and “Noiosa lontanza.”

Seabright will also sing Clara Schumann’s “Er ist Gekommen” and Claude Debussy’s “Fetes Galantes.”

Cello player William Dowell will join her for “What Lips My Lips Have Kissed” by Jake Heggie. The recital will continue with “Knoxville: Summer of 1915” by Samuel Barber.

Rounding out the program is “Being Alive,” from the Broadway musical “Company” by Steven Sondheim. Berg will accompany the performers throughout the recital.

Christopher Glade's recital — “Lieder eins Barden” (“Songs of a Bard”) — starts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 6.

Glade will perform a few works from the song cycle “Die schöne Müllerin” by Franz Schubert and pieces by Gabriel Fauré, including “Après un Rêve” and “Mandoline.”

The recital will also feature a few works by Domenico Scarlatti, most notably “Le Violette.” Glade will then perform a piece by Henry Purcell and round out the recital with two of Tamino’s arias from “Die Zauberflöte” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Berg will accompany Glade throughout the recital.

Tickets are free but are required and must be obtained in advance. To obtain tickets, visit carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. For wheelchair and accessibility seating, contact the Fine Arts Box Office.

