Second-graders in David Franz's class at Dimensions of Learning eagerly watched each page turn as Felicia Dalton read "Interrupting Chicken" by David Ezra Stein Thursday morning in celebration of the 13th annual Read Across Kenosha.

Students giggled with delight while Dalton, who is the director of strategic initiatives at Building Our Future, read with enthusiasm and a smile on her face during the event

"I loved it," Dalton said. "Reading to kids is very important because it introduces them to so much. Not only different words, but it also broadens their imagination."

Dalton was one of over 100 volunteers at the event Thursday who went to classrooms throughout Kenosha Unified district to read aloud to students. The book read in classes by volunteers was later donated to those classrooms.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, who was participating in Unified's event for the first time, said she was going to read Dr. Seuss' "Green Eggs and Ham" at Brass Community School.

"It's tremendous to see how many volunteers are here today," Kerkman said. "It's just fun to interact with kids and see the smiles and get them excited about (reading)."

The recently-crowned Miss. Kenosha 2023, Willow Newell, kicked off her community involvement with Read Across Kenosha Thursday morning.

"It's an honor to have the opportunity to meet so many influential people in Kenosha and promote literacy in the community," Newell said. "Reading opens doors."

The event, which was held in-person for the first time since 2020, is part of Read Across America Day, which is observed annually on March 2, to celebrate reading. The event was first launched by the National Education Association in 1998 with a focus of motivating students to read year-round. The day also coincides with Dr. Seuss' birthday, leading to many students enjoying classics such as "Fox in Socks" and "Yertle the Turtle."

"Seeing our community come together for an event of this size to encourage and instill a love of reading in our students is heartwarming," said Kenosha Unified's Chief Academic Officer Julie Housaman. "Our teachers and staff work tirelessly each day to help our students, young and old, find a deep love of reading, and seeing you step up to support them is truly appreciated by everyone in the district."

Read Across Kenosha is also a day to promote the importance of literacy in young people. According to a report from Building Our Future, 31% of third-grade students scored "proficient" or "advanced" in English Language Arts on the Wisconsin Forward Exam administered to students in public Kenosha County Schools in the 2021-22 school year.

"That's really the cornerstone. If the kids don't know how to read, they can't be successful," Kerkman said. "One day is a small snapshot. We need to do this every day."