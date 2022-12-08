Students, staff rally behind Indian Trail teacher in time of need

When Bhuvaneswari Baskaran’s husband died July 7, 2021, she didn’t know what to do. Baskaran did not have any family living in the area and did not know where to begin when arranging a funeral.

“Even though he had cancer, I didn’t know it was going to end so fast,” Baskaran said.

In her time of need, though, staff and students at Indian Trail High School and Academy, where she continues to teach Advanced Placement calculus and math applications, rallied behind her and gave her support in a variety of ways. Most notably, many of them helped in arranging a funeral.

“Ms. Kessler (a technology specialist at Indian Trail) did the pictures, decorating and flowers for the funeral,” Baskaran said. “My (students) came to my house and they said they’re going to call churches. All the (students) had graduated. They all called churches to see when they’re available and if they could serve food.”

Eventually, everyone agreed on the teachers union hall for the venue.

“Everybody came (and) they decorated the hall like a celebration, because my 25th wedding anniversary happened a couple of years ago,” Baskaran said. “So that day, they decorated the hall, they arranged all the food, they were there until the last minute to clean up and they fed all the people who came to visit the funeral... It was a funeral of celebration. They did him justice to send him off.”

After the funeral, students and staff continued to provide aid to Baskaran.

“Our teachers and my kids, I cannot even begin with what they did,” she said. “After the funeral, they came to me (and) they were with me cleaning up the house. Every day there were 200 people visiting and coming in. The kids came in to clean up the house. They made thank-you cards for people who came (to the funeral) because my son and I were depressed. We were in grief. We didn’t know what to do.”

Baskaran added that the recently graduated students also came to her home to help organize her late husband’s closet.

Even after that, there were still students and parents who wanted to be there to support Baskaran.

After graduation, a student wanted to invite Baskaran to her graduation party that same summer. In light of the circumstances, the student, along with her mother, went over to visit Baskaran, while she cleaned her kitchen exhaust fan, to pick up the student’s graduation gift.

“I said, ‘OK, you can come and I will make you something to eat and some Indian tea to drink,’” Baskaran said. “I asked, ‘Why did you change your plans?’ And she said, ‘If you’re on the countertop, and you’re using Dawn soap, if something happens and you slip and fall, there is no one here to call 911. I just wanted to be there.’”

Although it has been over a year since her husband’s passing, Baskaran continues to receive support for her and her son Kapil.

“Now (Kapil) works as an educational assistant, and that happened through one of the friends at Indian Trail. He was subbing as an educational assistant for Indian Trail, and Christina King (an Indian Trail Spanish teacher), and Ms. King, who saw him, told the administrator at Racine, and he was looking for an education assistant,” Baskaran said. “Mr. King interviewed him, and he was hired at Dr. Jones school as an educational assistant.”

Baskaran continues to express her gratitude for the students and staff at Indian Trail.

“Overall, Indian Trail is a blessing to me,” Baskaran said. “This is the only place I’ve worked for since I moved to Kenosha.”