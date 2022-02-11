Suki and JoJo

Jojo and Suki 12 year old Shitzus... who have grown up together. Their mom passed away and they need a... View on PetFinder
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police arrested a 35-year-old man on multiple pending charges, including drunken driving, after he reportedly drove his veh…
Carthage College students say they are deeply unhappy with the quality, price and availability of food on campus.
The new leasee, Oterra, is relocating its North American headquarters to Mount Pleasant. Oterra expects to employ at least 100 people there once fully operational, and it expects to be "operational in very, very early 2024."
A suspicious FedEx package headed from Belize to Kenosha led authorities to find more than 1 kilo of cocaine and a felony charge filed Friday …
A 40-year-old Kenosha man, charged with two burglaries at the same city bar within just months of each other, avoided a prison term when he wa…
Amazon is expanding its foot print in Kenosha, with the news Monday that it will occupy a huge distribution building now under construction on…
Costs associated with renovating, leasing and buying the former Sun Plaza shopping center for use as the new Kenosha County Human Services/Job…
TWIN LAKES — All was not lost when the Driftwood restaurant in Twin Lakes was demolished in December. The restaurant’s award-winning pizza, an…
Kenosha County Sheriff’s officials on Thursday confirmed that the location of a fight that later ended in a Wednesday morning shooting started…
A 41-year-old Kenosha man will spend four years in prison for felony drug conviction.
