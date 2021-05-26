Summer 2021: Area art fairs

The art fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, will be held on the grounds of the DeKoven Center at the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Caron Butler Drive (21st Street).

More than 100 artists participate in the event coming from Racine and Kenosha counties, as well as a significant number from throughout the state and Illinois. The fair, which supports the Racine Art Guild art student scholarship program, also features a children’s art activity area, local musicians, a raffle, an art silent auction, an artist’s boutique, and food, beverage, wine and beer sales.

“When we learned that site construction meant we were unable to use the Racine campus of Gateway Technical College, as we had for decades, our first choice was DeKoven Center,” said Jayne Herring, fair coordinator.

Downtown Racine public art project

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s 20th annual public art project will feature 25 decorated bistro table and chairs sets, which will be displayed and available for use throughout Downtown Racine from June through mid-September.

“We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the entire nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for 20 consecutive years,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.