Summer 2021: Area art fairs

Art fairs attract crowds looking for everything from oil paintings to garden gnomes:
Ballyhoo at the Zoo
RACINE — The Racine Arts Council will be hosting Ballyhoo at the Zoo Fine Art Fair June 5-6 at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Formerly the Monument Square Art Festival (MSAF), RAC will continue to present one of Wisconsin's oldest and most respected juried fine art fairs, presenting over 60 artists from around the country exhibiting works in a variety of media.
To accommodate new social distancing requirements, but without sacrificing patron attendance or the unique ambiance of the event, it was decided to change the location of the event. Not only does the Racine Zoo offer additional space to present a safer event, it connects the art fair to one of Racine’s most popular and well-visited attractions.
The Racine Zoo offers large grassy areas for booth space and wide walkways that allow socially-distanced setup for artists and visiting patrons.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5.
Good Old Summertime Art Fair
KENOSHA — Every year, the Kenosha Art Association’s Good Old Summertime Art Fair kicks off the Kenosha art fair season. And every year, the fair takes place in what is technically late spring (with the first day of summer coming on June 21).
This year's fair is June 6 in Civic Center Park, on Sheridan Road between 56th and 57th streets in Downtown Kenosha.
The fair features about 70 artists and crafters in media including paintings, jewelry, mosaics, collages, ceramics, yard decorations, stained glass and photography. There will also be food vendors and live music.
The art fair attracts about 4,000 people each year.
The KAA’s mission is to promote art, art education and art appreciation. The fair serves as the organization’s primary fundraiser.
Kenosha ArtMarket
KENOSHA — Starting on July 18, the Kenosha ArtMarket will be back in the Union Park Arts District.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every third Sunday, area artists will be selling their original art in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave.
The market features original fine art, jewelry, pottery and more. Acoustic music will be scheduled throughout the day, thanks to the Union Park Tavern. Interested vendors should go to www.ArtMarketKenosha.org or on the Art Market tab at www.LemonStreetGallery.org.
Starving Artist Fair
RACINE — The Racine Art Guild announces a new location for the 56th Starving Artist Fair.
The art fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, will be held on the grounds of the DeKoven Center at the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Caron Butler Drive (21st Street).
More than 100 artists participate in the event coming from Racine and Kenosha counties, as well as a significant number from throughout the state and Illinois. The fair, which supports the Racine Art Guild art student scholarship program, also features a children’s art activity area, local musicians, a raffle, an art silent auction, an artist’s boutique, and food, beverage, wine and beer sales.
“When we learned that site construction meant we were unable to use the Racine campus of Gateway Technical College, as we had for decades, our first choice was DeKoven Center,” said Jayne Herring, fair coordinator.
Downtown Racine public art project
RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.’s 20th annual public art project will feature 25 decorated bistro table and chairs sets, which will be displayed and available for use throughout Downtown Racine from June through mid-September.
“We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the entire nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for 20 consecutive years,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.
Kruse explained that the DRC’s choice of functional art for this year’s project was guided not only with the desire to beautify downtown, but also to help with the added need for outdoor seating and dining due to the pandemic.
Art in the Park
LAKE GENEVA — The 41st annual Art in the Park, sponsored by Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, is Aug. 14-15 in Flat Iron Park in Downtown Lake Geneva. The fair is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
"Visitors will enjoy this great opportunity to view and purchase some exceptional art in a beautiful lakefront setting," fair organizers said. "Visitors can also enjoy live music and dine in some of the many delightful Lake Geneva restaurants."
Art in the Park is a juried fine art show featuring more than 80 artists exhibiting a variety of media, including clay/pottery, fiber, glass, printmaking, jewelry, metal, mixed media, oil/acrylic painting, pastel, photography, sculpture, watercolor and wood.
A “Just for Kids” activities area for “kids of all ages” will be available in the Flat Iron Park Gazebo, where visitors can make and take an art piece using a variety of materials.
Note: Free parking and shuttle services are available both on Saturday and Sunday during the art fair, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., from the northeast corner of the Home Depot parking lot, 550 North Edwards Blvd., and from the U.S. Bank, 303 Center St. The shuttle runs continuously every 20 minutes.
Walk in the Woods Art Fair
SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum will present its “Walk in the Woods” Art Fair on Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More than 60 artists will be displaying their creations along the wooded trails and gardens of Hawthorn Hollow. There will be lots of art to see, including jewelry, acrylic and watercolor paintings, photography, wood sculpting, handmade baskets and clothing, glass and garden art.
Live music throughout the day will be presented at two stages. Wine, mimosas, local craft beer, and food will be available for purchase (no carry-ins allowed).
A $5 donation per vehicle is requested. All proceeds benefit Hawthorn Hollow, owned and operated by the H. Chris Hyslop Foundation, a private non-profit organization.
Hawthorn Hollow is located at 880 Green Bay Road Kenosha, one mile south of County Highway KR and just west of Petrifying Springs Park.
For more information, call 262-552-8196 or visit the website at hawthornhollow.org.